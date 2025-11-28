Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Competitive Landscape Report 2025: 5+ Companies And 5+ Therapies Pushing Forward The Next Wave Of Treatment Innovation, Says Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Competitive Landscape"OCD companies working in the treatment market include Ceruvia Lifesciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Octapharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Spec GX (Mallinckrodt), Power Life Sciences Inc., Apotex, and several others.

According to DelveInsight's evaluation, the global Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) pipeline features more than 5 leading companies actively developing over 5 therapeutic candidates, with detailed analyses of clinical trials, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing developmental progress.

DelveInsight's report, “Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2025,” provides an extensive overview of the current clinical landscape and future growth potential within the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder treatment market.

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline report delivers a thorough commercial and clinical review of pipeline therapies, covering products from early preclinical stages through advanced development. It includes detailed drug profiles highlighting mechanisms of action, clinical trial outcomes, regulatory milestones such as NDA submissions or approvals, and key product development updates involving technologies, partnerships, acquisitions, funding, designations, and related activities.

Some of the key takeaways from the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Report:



Global pharmaceutical and biotech companies are actively advancing innovative therapies for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), achieving notable progress in recent years.

Promising emerging therapies - such as Troriluzole, SYNP-101, and additional pipeline candidates - are expected to significantly influence the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder treatment landscape in the coming years.

In March 2025, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reported the initiation of a study assessing the safety and efficacy of troriluzole as an adjunct therapy versus placebo in patients with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Also in March 2025, Yale University launched a study in which all participants receive optimized doses of the investigational drug, with the primary outcome being changes from baseline using the Massachusetts General Hospital Hairpulling Scale (MGH-HPS) at Week 12.

Biohaven continues to advance BHV-4157, a glutamate modulator currently in Phase 2/3 trials for OCD as of September 2024.

COMPASS Pathways began a Phase II trial of psilocybin (COMP360) for OCD in February 2024. In December 2024, researchers announced results from the first-ever clinical trial using MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) capsulotomy for treatment-resistant OCD. A 10-year follow-up showed durable symptom reduction, improved daily functioning, and high patient satisfaction - positioning MRgFUS as a safe and promising new treatment avenue for individuals who do not respond to conventional therapies.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a chronic neuropsychiatric condition characterized by intrusive, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors or mental rituals (compulsions) performed to reduce anxiety. These symptoms can significantly impair daily functioning, relationships, and quality of life. OCD often emerges in adolescence or early adulthood and typically follows a lifelong course if untreated. The disorder is linked to dysregulation in serotonin and glutamate pathways, along with genetic and environmental factors. Standard treatments include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), particularly exposure and response prevention (ERP), and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Emerging therapies aim to address treatment-resistant cases.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Molecule Type

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Assessment by Product Type

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder By Stage and Product Type

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder By Stage and Route of Administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type Obsessive Compulsive Disorder by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) report highlights more than five therapeutic candidates progressing through various stages of clinical development, including:



Phase III (late-stage) therapies

Phase II (mid-stage) candidates

Phase I (early-stage) programs

Preclinical and discovery-level molecules

Discontinued and inactive assets Multiple routes of administration

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutic Landscape

Key therapies currently under development or evaluation include:



Troriluzole – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fluvoxamine Maleate – AbbVie

BHV-4157 – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quetiapine – AstraZeneca

Reclaim® – MedtronicNeuro

Bitopertin – Hoffmann-La Roche

Topiramate – Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical

Escitalopram – Forest Laboratories

Duloxetine – Eli Lilly and Company

Topiramate – Janssen-Ortho Inc.

Paliperidone – Ortho-McNeil Janssen Scientific Pregabalin – Pfizer

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Analysis:

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Treatment.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Drivers



Rising diagnosed patient population: Increasing awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities are leading to higher identification of OCD cases globally.

Unmet medical needs: Many patients do not respond adequately to existing therapies, creating demand for more effective treatment options.

Advancements in neuroscience and psychopharmacology: Better understanding of neurocircuitry and neurotransmitter pathways is enabling the development of innovative drugs and neuromodulation therapies.

Growing adoption of digital therapeutics and behavioral interventions: Technology-enabled CBT, telemedicine, and remote monitoring are enhancing access to care.

Strong pipeline activity: Emerging therapies such as glutamate modulators, psychedelic-assisted treatments, and neuromodulation techniques are attracting significant R&D investments. Supportive regulatory environment: Orphan designations, fast-track approvals, and increasing FDA/EMA interest in psychiatric innovations are accelerating clinical development.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Barriers



Treatment resistance remains high: A substantial proportion of patients do not achieve adequate symptom relief with available therapies.

Complex disease biology: Heterogeneous symptoms and multifactorial causes make drug development more challenging.

Side effects of current medications: SSRIs, antipsychotics, and other existing drugs often cause adverse effects, impacting adherence.

Stigma and underdiagnosis: Social stigma and limited mental health literacy still delay diagnosis and treatment in several regions.

Limited access to advanced therapies: High costs and restricted availability of specialized treatments (e.g., deep brain stimulation, MRgFUS, psychedelic therapies) constrain adoption. Regulatory and ethical challenges: Psychedelic-based treatment development faces additional scrutiny, slowing market entry.

Scope of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Drug Insight



Geographical Scope: Global

Leading Companies in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder: Ceruvia Lifesciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Octapharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Spec GX (Mallinckrodt), Power Life Sciences Inc., Apotex, among others.

Prominent OCD Therapies: Troriluzole, SYNP 101, along with additional emerging candidates.

Therapeutic Evaluation: Includes both currently available treatments and pipeline therapies for Obsessive–Compulsive Disorder. Market Dynamics: Encompasses key factors driving the OCD market as well as major challenges and barriers impacting growth.

Table of Contents

1. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Report Introduction

2. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Executive Summary

3. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview:

4. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Preclinical Stage Products

10. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

11. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies

14. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Key Products

15. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Unmet Needs

16. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.