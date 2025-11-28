Severe Asthma Clinical Pipeline 2025: A Comprehensive Review Of 50+ Emerging Therapies From 40+ Innovators, Says Delveinsight

Key Takeaways from the Severe Asthma Pipeline Report

. GSK3511294 – GlaxoSmithKline

GSK3511294, also known as depemokimab, is a long-acting monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-5 (IL-5) receptor. Developed by GlaxoSmithKline, it is designed with an extended half-life and enhanced IL-5 binding affinity compared to earlier IL-5 inhibitors. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials for the management of severe asthma.

. BSI-045B – Biosion

BSI-045B is a humanized, high-affinity monoclonal antibody directed against thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine involved in the development of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and various Th2-driven eosinophilic disorders. Biosion's partner, CTTQ-a China-based company holding development and commercialization rights for China-is conducting a Phase II clinical trial evaluating BSI-045B (TQC2731) for patients with severe uncontrolled asthma.

. Mepolizumab – Bio-Thera Solutions

Mepolizumab is an interleukin-5 (IL-5) antagonist monoclonal antibody delivered subcutaneously via syringe or autoinjector. It is approved as an add-on maintenance therapy for multiple eosinophilic conditions, including severe eosinophilic asthma (ages ≥6), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (adults), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (adults), and hypereosinophilic syndrome (ages ≥12). Bio-Thera Solutions is currently evaluating mepolizumab in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of severe asthma.

Kinaset Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, and others.

