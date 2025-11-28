Soybean Market Size To Reach USD 220 Billion By 2030 Rising Feed Demand, Steady Biofuel Consumption, And Expanding Food Applications Drive Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Soybean Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The soybean market will grow from USD 160B in 2025 to USD 220B by 2030, driven by rising demand for soybean oil in renewable fuels, strong global need for high-protein soymeal for livestock, and expanding use of food-grade soybeans in plant-based foods. Despite climate-related production risks, structural demand from feed, food, and biofuel sectors ensures steady long-term growth, with Brazil, the US, and Argentina remaining dominant suppliers.

Soybean Market Outlook 2025–2030

The soybean marke t continues to gain strength as demand rises across feed, food, and industrial applications. According to industry assessments, the soybean market size is valued at USD 160 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 220 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady 6.6% CAGR. Soybeans remain one of the most traded agricultural commodities, supported by high-protein usage in animal feed, growing interest in plant-based diets, and expanding processing capacity in major producing countries.

The market's direction is also shaped by regional crop performance, land-use changes, and government-backed fuel programs that influence soybean oil consumption. As Brazil, the United States, and Argentina consolidate their dominance in the supply chain, import-reliant countries in Asia and parts of Africa continue to build procurement partnerships and invest in local production capabilities.

With food security, sustainability, and price stability becoming key priorities, the soybean market remains central to trade, livestock development, and food manufacturing.

Soybean Market Trends Driving 2030 Forecast

Steady Rise in Soybean Oil Use in Renewable Fuel Blends

Fuel programs in countries such as the United States, Brazil, and select EU nations continue to influence soybean oil demand. Renewable diesel and biodiesel producers are increasingly turning to soybean oil to meet compliance requirements, encouraging new crush facilities and long-term partnerships between refiners and processors.

As soybean oil becomes an essential feedstock rather than only a by-product, processors are expanding capacity to capture value in both oil and meal markets. This trend also encourages structured supply agreements among food makers to maintain stable edible oil availability, especially during phases of elevated fuel blending.

High-Protein Soybean Meal Continues to Anchor Poultry and Livestock Feed

Soybean meal remains one of the most dependable protein sources for poultry and swine rations. Feed manufacturers in Asia, Latin America, and North America rely heavily on soymeal's nutritional consistency and amino-acid digestibility, supporting ongoing import demand.

Growing populations and higher meat consumption in developing markets ensure that soybean meal stays at the center of feed formulations. Exporters in the United States, Brazil, and Argentina continue to benefit from this long-term structural demand, even when whole-bean shipments fluctuate.

Food-Grade Soybean Demand Rises With Plant-Based and Functional Food Growth

Consumer interest in nutritious and versatile plant proteins keeps specialty and food-grade soybeans in focus. They are widely used in beverages, tofu, fermented products, and modern plant-based protein items. Non-GMO and identity-preserved soybeans attract premium pricing, especially in markets such as Japan, South Korea, and parts of Southeast Asia.

Clean-label requirements and traceability expectations push producers to develop transparent supply networks. As more brands strengthen their plant-based portfolios, demand for high-quality soybeans is expected to rise steadily.

Climate Variability Influences Yield Stability and Market Balances

Weather conditions remain a critical factor for soybean-producing countries. Unpredictable rainfall, heat stress, and shifting climate patterns have resulted in yield fluctuations, particularly in regions of South America and parts of the United States. These swings periodically influence soybean prices and prompt growers to adjust varietal choices and crop-management practices.

While improved genetics and irrigation support production in some regions, climate-related uncertainties continue to influence planting decisions and long-term market planning.

Market Segmentation Breakdown 2025–2030

By Geography

The soybean market spans all major regions:

North America



Strong production base led by the United States

Increasing domestic crush capacity Stable demand from feed manufacturers and biofuel processors

South America



Brazil remains the world's largest producer and exporter

Argentina maintains a strong meal-export capacity Investment in transportation corridors supports competitive pricing

Asia-Pacific



China continues to be the world's largest soybean importer

Japan leads in premium, non-GMO food-grade soybean purchases India's reliance on imported soybean oil remains high

Europe



Stable demand in food manufacturing and feed applications Ongoing adoption of renewable fuel blends supports oil usage

Middle East & Africa



Rising feed demand and growing processing capabilities Expansion of local soybean cultivation projects in parts of Africa

Key Players | Leading Companies in the Soybean Market

The soybean market features a blend of multinational agribusinesses, regional processors, and vertically integrated firms engaged in production, crushing, trading, and distribution. Companies continue to expand processing facilities, strengthen export channels, and build traceable supply networks to meet rising food and feed demand.

Several players are involved across different parts of the value chain, participating in soybean origination, inspection, meal exports, and oil refining. Their strategies often include infrastructure upgrades, port expansions, and collaborative programs with growers to secure a consistent supply. Continuous investment in crush plants across South America, the United States, and Asia supports the growing use of soybean oil in fuel and food manufacturing.

Conclusion | Outlook for the Soybean Market

The soybean market is well-positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising feed requirements, expanding food applications, and consistent consumption of soybean oil in renewable fuel programs. While climate-related uncertainties and logistics constraints may influence short-term price movement, structural demand from livestock, plant-based food products, and industrial uses remains strong.

As major producing regions scale capacity and import-reliant countries develop new sourcing strategies, the soybean market will continue to play a central role in agriculture, trade, and food systems. Market participants that focus on quality, supply-chain transparency, and long-term partnerships are likely to gain the most advantage in the years ahead.

