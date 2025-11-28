Nelson Kamwaro Commits To Buying Avocados From Bungoma Farmers As Imara Avocado Factory Expands Regional Collaborations

Imara Avocado Factory Director Nelson Kamwaro has officially announced the company's long-term commitment to buy avocados directly from farmers in Bungoma County, signaling a major step toward strengthening market access, stabilizing prices, and empowering growers in one of Kenya's most promising avocado-producing regions. The announcement follows Imara's active participation in the recent Bungoma Avocado Industry Engagement Forum, where farmers, cooperatives, county leaders, and agribusiness stakeholders convened to chart the future of the avocado value chain.

Speaking at the event, Elazia Clide said Imara Avocado Factory is ready to create a structured and reliable off-take program that will give Bungoma farmers confidence to invest more in their orchards and improve their production quality. He highlighted that the company's regional expansion strategy is built on collaborations, transparency, and shared economic benefits between processors and farmers.

“Bungoma farmers have shown enormous potential, commitment, and resilience. Imara Avocado Factory is making a clear, long-term commitment to buy from this region and support farmers with fair pricing, dependable logistics, and guaranteed demand,” Kamwaro said.“Our vision is to strengthen the avocado value chain by ensuring that the people who grow the fruit can earn consistently and sustainably.”

According to Nelson Kamwaro, the company plans to work directly with farmer groups, SACCOs, and community-based organizations to streamline delivery schedules, improve aggregation points, and establish predictable purchasing cycles. Imara also intends to introduce quality-assurance guidelines that will help farmers increase their earnings by reducing post-harvest losses and meeting export-grade oil extraction standards.

The director noted that the company's larger strategic plan-scaling production lines, expanding cold-chain networks, and improving traceability systems can only work if farmers across regions like Bungoma, Meru, Murang'a, and Nandi are fully integrated into the supply chain.

Elazia, Imara Avocado Factory's Sales and Project Manager, pushed on the factories commitment and emphasized the company's intention to build trust and long-standing relationships with farmers in the county.

“Our goal is to create a collaboration framework where farmers know that when they produce, Imara will show up every season, every cycle,” Elazia said.“This isn't a one-off engagement. We plan to work closely with Bungoma farmers, offer them clear communication, reliable pick-up schedules, and a stable market they can depend on.”

Elazia added that the company saw firsthand the enthusiasm of Bungoma farmers during the avocado event and recognized the need for a buyer who is consistent, organized, and willing to invest in the region's long-term prosperity. Imara intends to begin structured procurement from Bungoma in the upcoming harvest cycle, with plans to scale the volumes gradually as relationships strengthen.

The commitment aligns with Imara Avocado Factory's broader mission of becoming one of East Africa's most farmer-centered and value-driven avocado oil producers. By expanding its sourcing footprint into Bungoma, the company aims not only to increase its production capacity but also to uplift communities through predictable income, agricultural training, and fair market access.

As demand for avocado oil continues to rise globally, Kamwaro emphasized that Kenya's success depends on building strong, transparent collaborations with farmers. Imara's new commitment in Bungoma marks a significant step in that direction-and sets the tone for deeper collaborations across the region.

