TCL Announces Unbeatable Pricing On Innovative NXTPAPER 5G Phone With Impressive Features

MENAFN - GetNews) This Black Friday season, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G emerges as a smart choice for anyone seeking a smartphone that's easy on the eyes and even easier on the wallet. With a deep discount and a standout display, it delivers a unique balance of comfort, performance, and value.







What's the Deal

Original Price: $249.99

Black Friday Price: $169.99 - that's 32% off (about $80 USD saved)

What Makes NXTPAPER 5G Special

Eye-Comfort Display: The phone uses TCL's NXTPAPER matte-LCD technology, which reduces glare and filters blue light, a real benefit if you spend long hours reading, streaming, or browsing.

Flexible Display Modes: With a dedicated NXTPAPER button, you can switch between normal mode,“Ink Paper” mode for e-reader-style reading, and“Color Paper” modes for richer visuals - useful for reading or extended phone use.

Good All-Round Specs: 6.78" FHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, solid triple-camera setup (50 MP main lens + wide + macro), a 5010 mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. All these make it a capable midrange phone with a unique niche.







Who It's For:

Frequent readers or“screen-heavy” users who want less eye strain - the matte, low-blue-light display makes a difference. Students, travelers, or commuters who want a phone that doubles as a comfortable reading device. Budget-conscious buyers who still want a 5G phone with balanced performance and distinctive features.

Bottom line: At $169.99 this Black Friday, the NXTPAPER 5G phone stands out, not because it tries to compete with flagship specs, but because it delivers a thoughtful, eye-friendly experience at a very accessible price point. If you value comfort, readability, and practical everyday use in a smartphone, this deal is worth a serious look.