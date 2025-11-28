Ancient Art, Modern Charm: Zhejiang Wu Opera Captivates Overseas Audiences With Innovative Showcase

Not long ago, the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute traveled to Gabon, where it presented three special Wu opera performances for the local people. This marks the 70th country that the Institute has visited for performances. Now, Wu Opera is gaining popularity overseas,viral videos featuring Wu Opera frequently appear on social platforms like TikTok.







Wu Opera, commonly known as“Jinhua Opera,derives its name from the ancient name“Wuzhou” for Jinhua in the mid-Ming Dynasty,Wu Opera is one of China's ancient multi-tune operatic genres. Classical plays such as The Legend of the White Snake、Lady General Mu Guiying、Three Attacks on the White Bone Demon have been deeply rooted in people's hearts.

Wu Opear's journey overseas has long become a cultural landmark. At the very start of 2025, the Zhejiang Wu Opera Art Research Institute toured Canada, Bolivia, Chile, Barbados, and Bangladesh, marking the 33rd year of Wu Opera's global travels. Since its first visit to Japan in 1993, Wu Opera has reached all five continents, becoming the Chinese local opera troupe with the most overseas performances in recent years. Its international tours has connected 70 countries and regions, bringing the beauty of traditional Chinese opera to more than 5 million viewers worldwide.







The team of Golden Jinhua: Co-Discovering China With Global GenZ arrives at the China Wu Opera Theater. Weiwei, a Russian student from Zhejiang Normal University, dons a traditional costume for the first time, while Jia Xuecan from Jinhua International Land Port Industrial Development Co., LTD. gets to meet her idol. A cultural journey into the world of opera begins.

When Weiwei sees the world map on the wall covered in red footprints marking Wu Opera's global tours, her gasp of amazement, paired with the bright excitement in Jia Xuecan's eyes, forms a vivid moment frozen in time. Their cross-cultural visit not only uncovers the secret of how Wu Opera connects with the world, but also breathes new life into a century-old intangible heritage through the spark of youth.