Lubuuu Debuts Conscious, Fresh-To-Order Skincare Line Built On Freshness, Performance, And Purpose

MENAFN - GetNews)Lubuuu, a mission-driven skincare brand, has launched with a curated portfolio of fresh-to-order products that reimagine how modern consumers approach beauty. Built on the principle that active ingredients are most effective when they are peak freshness, Lubuuu formulates its products in small batches – avoiding long-term warehousing, heavy preservative systems, and the industry norm of years-long shelf life.







At launch, Lubuuu introduces The Illuminance Collection, a multi-product system designed to support radiant resilient skin:



Revitalizing Peptide Cleanser: A nourishing gel cleanser enriched with peptides to lift impurities and support a balanced skin barrier.

Hyaluronic Hydration Tonic: A multi-weight hyaluronic acid formula that deeply hydrates and leaves skin plump and supple.

Advanced Resveratrol-C Serum: A protective antioxidant blend powered by resveratrol and vitamin C to help brighten and enhance radiance.

Advanced Ferulic Day Formula: A lightweight, antioxidant-rich daytime treatment that helps shield, hydrate, and energize skin.

Advanced Retinol Night Serum: A progressive nighttime serum that refines texture, smooths fine lines, and boost overnight renewal.

Microderm Lactic Exfoliant: A gentle lactic acid exfoliant that polishes and resurfaces for a luminous finish. Advanced AHA Hand Formula: A treatment-grade formula targeting uneven tone, roughness, and visible signs of aging on the hands.

Each product is Health Canada Approved and is tested across hot, humid, and cold climates to ensure consistent performance for users in diverse environments. Clean botanicals and advanced actives work in synergy to support long-lasting improvements in brightness, firmness, and overall skin vitality. They are all fresh-to-order, cruelty-free, sustainable, and ethically made – reflecting the brand's commitment to responsible beauty.

Lubuuu was founded by Belynda Lee, who brings more than 30 years of international leadership experience in beauty, wellness, and personal development. Throughout her works across global markets, Lee observed that modern beauty often emphasized external results without addressing the deeper foundations of confidence and self-belief. Lubuuu was built to change that narrative.

“Lubuuu was created to remind people that beauty and empowerment begin with belief,” said Lee.“Our fresh-to-order formulas reflect that philosophy: when ingredients remain potent, skin responds at its fullest potential. We're here to make skincare that feels intentional, luxurious, and grounded in purpose.”

The brand blends effective and clean skincare with education, mindset and empowerment, creating a holistic approach that supports individuals, especially women and underserved communities in strengthening both their outer radiance and inner resilience.

To learn more about Lubuuu and to explore its debut collection, please visit .

Social Media Handles: @lubuuuofficial