Holiday Travel Soars And Remote Work Grows EIOTCLUB Highlights Global SIM As Smarter Alternative To Roaming

MENAFN - GetNews) As Black Friday kicks off one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, EIOTCLUB, a Seattle-based firm specialising in IoT connectivity, is rolling out a seasonal push for its BizGlobeLink SIM Card. The move comes as demand for global connectivity surges: in Q1 2024 alone, about 15.9 million Americans travelled internationally, setting a record.







BizGlobeLink also delivers a measurable cost advantage over traditional connectivity options. U.S. travelers typically pay $10–15 per day for international roaming and $5–20 per day to rent a pocket Wi-Fi device, while global SIM or eSIM plans often reduce daily connectivity costs to just a few dollars or a few dollars per gigabyte. BizGlobeLink eliminates roaming fees and removes the hassle of carrying rental hotspots. Instead of juggling multiple local SIM cards, travelers can rely on a single global solution, making it simpler and more cost-effective to stay connected abroad.

A Plug-and-Play Global SIM Built for Real Travel Needs

The BizGlobeLink SIM Card supports 4G and 5G networks, and is designed for instant use: travelers insert the card into their phone, tablet, or travel router, and it connects automatically without complicated activation steps. Powered by EIOTCLUB's multi-IMSI technology, the SIM switches between multiple partner carriers to maintain stable coverage-especially useful in regions where single-network SIMs struggle.

For travelers, plans start at just $9.99 for 1 GB over 30 days and scale up to long-term options with up to 24 GB for 360 days.







Regional bundles such as US + EU + AU + NZ + TR (2 GB / 30 days for $8) or US + CN + JP + KR + EU (3 GB / 30 days for $11.50) target travelers who hop frequently between specific zones.

All plans are prepaid, contract-free, and managed through the EIOTCLUB App, where users can monitor data usage or recharge on the go. The BizGlobeLink SIM Card is available in full-size, micro, and nano formats for broad device compatibility.

Holiday Travel, Remote Work, and the Rise of Borderless Connectivity







This winter, EIOTCLUB expects to see strong demand from three groups:



Holiday tourists heading to Europe's Christmas markets, Japan's ski destinations, or extended family visits abroad.

Business travelers moving between countries for year-end meetings, remote work sessions, or seasonal assignments. Digital nomads planning multi-month stays who need long-validity, stable connectivity across several regions.

Because the BizGlobeLink SIM is fully compatible with most portable travel routers, it enables group connectivity through a single data source-allowing families, ski groups, RV travelers, and long-haul companions to share one secure connection across all their devices. As shared travel becomes more common, this router-ready capability positions BizGlobeLink as a practical solution for multi-device, multi-user itineraries.

For EIOTCLUB, this aligns directly with its mission: Make the IoT easier . The company-which partners with over 100 hardware brands, including Reolink, Eufy, and GL-has built its global SIM technology on the same principles powering its enterprise IoT solutions: stable coverage, scalable connectivity, and easy deployment.

A Practical Roaming Alternative for 2025 Travelers







Beyond convenience, cost savings remain a major draw. EIOTCLUB positions its worldwide data plan as a straightforward roaming alternative, eliminating surprise fees and long-term contracts. For short trips, users can buy 30-day packages; for long stays or frequent flyers, the 360-day plan provides year-round flexibility.

“Travelers want one solution that simply works anywhere they go,” an EIOTCLUB spokesperson said.“The BizGlobeLink SIM Card solves the biggest pain points of international travel-coverage gaps, high roaming fees, and complicated activations-so people can focus on their trip, not their connectivity.”

Available Now and Featured in Black Friday Promotions







The BizGlobeLink SIM Card is available now through EIOTCLUB's website, with Black Friday promotions running through the end of November and additional holiday offers planned for December. Travelers can explore plans and check device compatibility at EIOTCLUB's official website.

About EIOTCLUB

EIOTCLUB, headquartered in Seattle, is a leading MVNO focused on IoT connectivity. Serving more than 4.67 million users worldwide, the company provides IoT SIM and eSIM solutions powered by multi-IMSI technology for stable, scalable, and cost-effective connections. EIOTCLUB supports 2G–5G, NB-IoT, and satellite networks and partners with over 100 hardware brands to deliver seamless, plug-and-play global coverage.