New Clinical Report Sheds Light On Rising Golfer's Elbow Cases Across New York City

MENAFN - GetNews)



New report from Mobility Health Physical Therapy reveals a rise in golfer's elbow cases in NYC and offers research-based guidance for early detection and treatment.

New York, NY - November 28, 2025 - A growing number of recreational and amateur golfers in New York City are seeking treatment for persistent elbow pain, according to a new clinical report released this week by Mobility Health Physical Therapy.

The report, published by the Midtown-based practice, breaks down early warning signs of golfer's elbow, why the condition is becoming more common, and the most effective evidence-based solutions available to patients.

The full report is publicly available here:

Physical Therapy for Golfer's Elbow: Reduce Pain and Regain Strength

Local Specialists Point to Overuse and Poor Swing Mechanics

Clinicians cited an uptick in elbow injuries tied to repetitive strain and improper technique, issues often underestimated by the average golfer.

Dr. Gina Williams, owner of the practice and a licensed physical therapist in New York, noted that many patients delay treatment, assuming the pain will resolve on its own.

"By the time people come in, the inflammation has usually built up to the point where it's affecting grip strength, daily tasks, and even sleep," Dr. Williams said. "This report aims to help the public recognize symptoms early so they can take action before the condition becomes chronic."

The report outlines how medial epicondylitis (commonly known as golfer's elbow) develops, how it differs from more widely known conditions like tennis elbow, and which movements tend to trigger flare-ups. It also includes guidance on when individuals should consider seeking professional evaluation.







NYC Clinic Highlights Prevention and Early Intervention

As part of its findings, the report explains that proper warm-ups, gradual load progression, and attention to wrist-flexor strength can significantly reduce injury risk.

Specialists at the NYC physical therapy clinic emphasize that early intervention is most effective, especially for golfers preparing for tournaments or returning to the sport after extended breaks.

The practice's clinical team also highlighted the role of personalized rehabilitation programs. Unlike generic routines often found online, these programs consider swing patterns, grip habits, and the patient's overall movement quality. This individualized approach, they say, is essential for both recovery and long-term performance.

In a statement accompanying the release, Dr. Williams added that the report was created in response to growing community interest. "We're seeing more people take up golf for stress relief, social connection, and fitness. With that rise, we're also seeing preventable injuries. Our goal is to give New Yorkers clear, research-based information so they can enjoy the sport without unnecessary pain."

About the Company

Mobility Health Physical Therapy is a patient-centered clinic located in Midtown Manhattan, led by Dr. Gina Williams.

The practice provides evidence-based physical therapy focused on helping people reduce pain, improve movement, and return to their daily activities with confidence.

Known for its personalized treatment plans and research-driven approach, the clinic serves New Yorkers seeking clear answers, expert guidance, and lasting recovery.

Mobility Health Physical Therapy encourages golfers, coaches, trainers, and healthcare professionals to review the full report and share it with individuals experiencing early signs of discomfort.

For more information about the clinic's services or to schedule a consultation,