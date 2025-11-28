China Media Group's 2025“Shakespearean Moment” Classical Chinese Poetry Contest Generates Widespread Excitement In North America

MENAFN - GetNews) A co-production of China Media Group, the Ministry of Education of China, and the State Language Commission, the 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contest is set to premiere in North America this November and is already stirring keen anticipation among local Chinese communities and cultural circles.







As a flagship cultural program in China, the Classical Chinese Poetry Contest has stood as a beacon of poetic dedication for ten years. It has gone beyond rekindling a passion for classical Chinese poetry among an immense audience to building a spiritual bridge between the classical and the modern, the East and the West. Its core belief that“Life is Inherently Poetic” has become a cherished memory and a vital anchor for Chinese people everywhere to strengthen cultural roots and cement a resonant bond of shared sentiments.







Building on reimagined concepts, renewed formats, and revitalized visuals, the 2025 edition presents classical Chinese poetry in a more accessible and creative light, to foster a dynamic dialogue between the ancient and the modern, and weave the art of poetry into the fabric of everyday life.







The program brings together contestants from diverse professions and regions-university students, firefighting commanders, cultural tourism planners, rural teachers, farmers, and more. Through a vivid social mosaic, it spotlights the poetic spirit in everyday life and outlines the extensive influence and enduring vitality of classical poetry in contemporary China. Esteemed cultural scholars such as Kang Zhen, Meng Man, Li Bo, and Yang Yu will lead the audience on a journey to explore the imaginative realm of classical art and resonate with the beauty and sentiments of a poetic China.







The new edition re-envisions the classical poetic landscape through the prism of modern technology. For the first time, the program deploys AI algorithms and fluid lighting technology on a massive scale, to transform the stage into a living canvas of poetry and painting where classical imagery and digital radiance meet in resonant synchrony. A notable feat is the unique synthesis of AI-generated imagery and artistic composition that recreates the vibrant daily life of the prosperous ancient capital, Chang'an. The fusion of visual technology, digital world-building, and poetic imagery allows classical poetry to break free from textual confines and demonstrate its timeless appeal in the digital era.







The 2025 edition features a refreshed format and creative challenges. It retains beloved segments like“Fei Hua Ling” (a thematic verse chain),“Poetry Chain Duel,” and“Poetry in Painting,” while introducing a new challenge round-“Champions' League.” This innovative segment pits rising stars against title-holders in friendly rivalry, igniting a vibrant exchange of poetic wit. Furthermore, a situational challenge stage inspired by the classical painting The Itinerant Peddlertransforms classical imagery into engaging interactions, allowing the audience to revisit historical allusions while sensing the pulse of poetry and the glow of cultural heritage during entertaining gameplay.







Through the lens of poetry, the program probes into the complexities of life and the world. On the stage of the 2025Classical Chinese Poetry Contest, poetry resonates deeply with our time, giving rise to a contemporary cultural dialogue that warms the heart and stimulates the mind. The convergence of poetry and the contemporary era unfolds through a journey from the patriotic devotion of the renowned Southern Song Dynasty poet Xin Qiji to the transcendent optimism of the Northern Song Dynasty poetic master Su Shi, and from a collective quiz segment themed around the centennial of Beihai Park to an open-air film tribute marking the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema.







As a grand Chinese cultural feast, the Classical Chinese Poetry Contest has intertwined a decade of dedication with the timeless flow of poetry. The 2025 edition is set to provide a vital gateway for North American viewers to discover the splendor of Chinese culture and its profound elegance. For younger generations of the Chinese diaspora, it offers a chance to reconnect with their ancestral culture. An invitation is extended to join a transcendent poetic journey across time and space to celebrate shared humanity and enduring truths.