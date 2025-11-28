“You're Not God: That Job Is Taken” By Scott H. Silverman Explores The Limit Of Control For Leaders

Nationally recognized crisis coach and CNN Hero of the Week recipient Scott H. Silverman has released his latest book, YOU'RE NOT GOD – That Job Is Taken, now available in Kindle Edition on Amazon. The book arrives at a time when conversations around mental health, personal responsibility, and leadership are more urgent than ever.

Silverman, known for his decades of work in addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and community leadership, draws on more than forty years of firsthand experience supporting individuals and families in difficult transitions. His newest work is framed as a gently humorous yet grounded guide exploring the limits of control and the liberation that comes from acknowledging those limits.

In the book, Silverman shares insights shaped by his own journey from addiction and near collapse to more than three decades of sobriety. Through stories, observations, and straightforward tools, he offers readers a perspective on why the desire to control every outcome leads to frustration, burnout, or broken relationships. Instead, he suggests that surrendering the illusion of total power can create space for healthier interactions, mutual support, and genuine personal growth.

The book highlights several core principles, including learning to support others without controlling them, leading with empathy rather than perfectionism, listening more deeply in moments of crisis, and releasing the pressure to manage, or“fix” everything. These themes reflect Silverman's long-standing message that sustainable change begins with humility, awareness, and a willingness to accept help.

Speaking about the intention behind his work, Silverman said,“Through stories gathered from over forty years of work with people from all walks of life, I encourage readers to explore their own limits, and discover the freedom that comes with surrendering to something greater. That 'something' could be a higher power, a community, or simply the truth that life doesn't always go according to plan.”

The central message of the book is straightforward: “You are not God-and that job is taken.” According to Silverman, recognizing this truth can create room for clarity, connection, and meaningful change.

YOU'RE NOT GOD – That Job Is Taken is currently available in Kindle format on Amazon.

Scott H. Silverman is a nationally recognized crisis coach and family navigator with more than three decades of experience. A frequent media contributor and CNN Hero of the Week, he is also the author of The Opioid Epidemic: What You Don't Know Will Destroy Your Family and Your Life.