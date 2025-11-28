June Raleigh Invents A New Scientific Field Called Biblical Parapsychology TM

MENAFN - GetNews)



June Raleigh has invented a new scientific field called "Biblical Parapsychology TM," where explanations of phenomenon are aided by the use of Biblical text. Traveling across the United states for a few years interviewing dozens of people about their paranormal experiences, she has cataloged ten of them as non-fictional short stories in "The Beyond is Part of the Here Now Book 2." There are three more of these true stories in "The Ghost of the Sundance Kid." She was granted a ministerial certificate 35 years ago by the Universal Church, but has no denomination other than Judeo-Christian.

One notable 5 Star review by Literary Titan states: Reading this book was like taking a walk through an old ghost town with a guide who truly believes the past is still very much alive. I found Raleigh's voice warm and intimate, and at times, disarmingly personal. The integration of biblical commentary alongside the outlaw lore gave the book an unusual but compelling heartbeat. The writing sways between storytelling, biography, and theology. I admire the courage it takes to lay out one's beliefs so plainly and connect the dots between past lives and present lessons. This book left me reflective and oddly comforted. It's for anyone who finds themselves wondering about the things we don't see, the stories we forget, or the people history left behind. It's an honest and heartfelt work. -Thomas Anderson, Editor In Chief, Literary Titan

Another 5 Star review says: The book opens with a compelling real ghost photograph, setting the tone for its blend of supernatural accounts and scriptural analysis. Raleigh skillfully weaves together eerie narratives, philosophical insights from Descartes and Plato, and relevant Bible passages, creating a tapestry that challenges conventional views on life after death. What sets this book apart is its balanced approach-it neither dismisses nor sensationalizes the paranormal. Instead, it invites readers to reflect deeply on spiritual mysteries. The chapter analyzing whether lost souls like the Sundance Kid can seek redemption is particularly poignant. While some stories lean abstract, they reward careful reading with fresh perspectives. -JaeLynn, 6-29-25

Customers find this book intriguing, with one noting how the author relates stories to biblical passages. Moreover, the book is thought-provoking, integrating aspects of logic and reasoning, and customers appreciate its well-researched details and historical content. Additionally, the ghostly content receives positive feedback, with one customer highlighting the inclusion of real ghost photographs, and customers find it emotionally engaging, with one noting how it made them feel detached from fear.

