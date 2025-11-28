Planting Seeds Of Justice Are Supporting The Back To School Bonanza Giveaway

Saint Paul, MN - As a new school year began, classrooms across the nation were filled with the excitement of fresh starts and new opportunities to learn. At Planting People Growing Justice Press (PPGJ Press), we believe that every child deserves to begin their educational journey with stories that reflect who they are, where they come from, and the limitless possibilities of who they can become.

“Our mission has always been to plant seeds of justice through storytelling,” said Dr. Artika R. Tyner, founder of Planting People Growing Justice Press.“Through this partnership, we ensured that classrooms across the country received books that help children see themselves as future leaders and changemakers.”

Stories That Inspired Young Leaders

As part of the initiative, PPGJ Press donated cases of two powerful titles:

Justice Makes a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire by Dr. Artika Tyner and Jacklyn MiltonGumbo Joy by Robert P. Dixon Jr.

Justice Makes a Difference, an award-winning book, told the inspiring story of a young girl named Justice who learned, through the example of her grandmother and historical sheroes like Ella Baker and Ida B. Wells, that you are never too young to change the world. Justice dreamed of becoming“Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire,” a superhero with a law degree and an afro, showing readers that leadership begins with learning and love for community.

Gumbo Joy celebrated the rich cultural history of the African Diaspora through the comforting and unifying dish of gumbo. The story highlighted family, food, and the shared joy that comes from creating something that brings people together.

Together, these books offered classrooms a celebration of culture, history, and empowerment, sparking meaningful conversations about identity, justice, and community.

A Shared Mission for Change

At Planting People Growing Justice Press, our work has always centered on increasing diversity in children's literature and promoting youth leadership development. Our books help young readers build skills in social-emotional learning, emotional intelligence, and anti-racist education, encouraging them to grow into compassionate, informed, and empowered leaders.

Partnering with We Need Diverse Books was a natural extension of this mission. WNDB is a nonprofit organization that creates lifelong readers and a more empathetic world through the power of inclusive literature.

Why We Need Diverse Books

According to We Need Diverse Books, the impact of diverse stories on young readers is clear:



Children read four more hours per week when they have access to diverse books.

99% of educators agree that having a diverse classroom library is important.

For over 60 years, studies have shown that increasing access to diverse books improves literacy rates. Research shows that diverse books deepen language development and spark imagination.

By supporting initiatives like the Back to School Bonanza Giveaway, PPGJ Press helped ensure that more classrooms were filled with stories that inspire, educate, and empower every student.

About Planting People Growing Justice Press

Planting People Growing Justice Press is a Black woman-owned children's book publisher and social enterprise. PPGJ Press publishes and promotes books that celebrate diversity, inspire leadership, and cultivate a lifelong love of reading. We believe that leaders are readers, and every book we share helps grow the next generation of difference makers.

