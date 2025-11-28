“Inheriting Karma” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award For Its Bold And Unforgettable Storytelling

Mark Nistor's gripping psychological thriller, Inheriting Karma, has been honored with the highly regarded Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing its bold storytelling, innovative structure, and haunting exploration of guilt, identity, and fate. This accolade celebrates works that demonstrate exceptional writing, emotional depth, and creative originality. Inheriting Karma delivers all three with striking intensity.

The third installment in the expanding Where's Your Karma? series, Inheriting Karma follows Wilson O'Reilly, a man hiding in plain sight whose fractured identity and dangerous alliances crumble in an instant. One clerical oversight turns him from hunter to hunted. Tied to the volatile criminal Ricky Topin, O'Reilly becomes a man marked by conflicting loyalties, past sins, and one impossible truth. Two accomplices compete for power, a former lover who is now a cop becomes both an anchor and a complication, and every choice threatens to ignite chaos. As the international manhunt unfolds, O'Reilly is forced into a labyrinth of mind games, violent vendettas, and moral crossroads that push him toward a single three-minute window where survival hangs in the balance.

Literary Titan praised the novel's hypnotic style, calling it“weird, dark, and addictive,” noting its fragmented structure, surreal tone, and the way it draws readers into the unstable psyche of its narrator. Unlike traditional thrillers, Inheriting Karma challenges readers to examine every detail while questioning what is real and what exists only in the mind. It is a psychological puzzle that rewards those who enjoy bold storytelling and unexpected twists.

Nistor's creative approach to character development and long-form interconnected storytelling shines throughout the novel. Characters from earlier books return in surprising ways and evolving storylines weave across multiple future installments, including the recently released crossover book Reciprocating Karma. Drawing on personal memories, family quirks, people watching, and a lifetime of puzzle solving, Nistor crafts a world where every action has consequences and every consequence becomes another thread in an ever-expanding tapestry of karma.

With sharp suspense, emotional complexity, and an atmosphere that lingers long after the final page, Inheriting Karma solidifies Mark Nistor as a rising voice in psychological fiction. The Literary Titan Book Award recognizes the novel's ability to elevate the thriller genre and deliver an unforgettable reading experience.

Inheriting Karma is available now on Amazon and distributed on Draft2Digital. Readers who crave intense psychological storytelling, mind-bending twists, and richly layered characters will not want to miss this award-winning entry in the Where's Your Karma? series.

About the Author

Mark Nistor is an author who transformed a deeply personal promise into a powerful storytelling journey. Encouraged by his late mother, he began shaping what would become the Where's Your Karma? series, starting with his debut novel Challenging Karma. Drawing from a background in logistics and video production, Nistor blends streetwise insight with emotional authenticity, creating stories defined by intrigue, grit, and unexpected heart.

A lifelong storyteller, Nistor discovered that script writing for television differed greatly from crafting novels, yet the transition deepened his dedication to the craft. Motivated by his mother's final request and supported by the humorous yet honest feedback of his ninety-plus-year-old grandfather, he committed to finishing the series he began decades earlier. Today, Nistor continues to expand the Karma universe with the recent release of Reciprocating Karma and additional novels already in development. When he is not writing, he enjoys time with family and channels his entrepreneurial spirit into new ventures. Readers can find updates and future announcements on the official Mark Nistor website. marknistor.