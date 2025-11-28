Jonathan Haber Advocates For Human-Centered Technology In Montreal's Startup Scene

MENAFN - GetNews) Montreal Entrepreneur Encourages Startups to Prioritize People in Innovation

Jonathan Haber, a leading technology entrepreneur and founder of Haber Strategies Inc., is raising awareness about the importance of human-centered technology in startups. In a recent interview, Haber shared insights on how soft-tech solutions, tools that focus on user experience, collaboration, and accessibility, are transforming Montreal's tech ecosystem and redefining how businesses operate.

“As a technology entrepreneur, I've learned that success is not just about building advanced tools. It's about building tools that make life easier and more connected for real people,” said Haber.“Soft solutions create meaningful impact because they focus on how people work, communicate, and interact.”

According to recent research, companies that prioritize user-centered design are 60 percent more likely to retain customers and achieve long-term growth. In Montreal, over 1,500 tech startups are currently developing products that rely on human-centered design principles, underscoring the city's growing reputation as a hub for innovation.

“Montreal's startup ecosystem thrives because of collaboration and diversity,” Haber added.“Founders, employees, and investors work together to solve real problems. That's how lasting change happens.”

Haber encourages other entrepreneurs to take actionable steps to make technology more human-focused:



Listen to your audience: Regularly engage with users to understand their needs and challenges.

Build collaborative teams: Encourage open communication and diverse perspectives in product development. Prioritize usability: Design tools that are intuitive, accessible, and easy to adopt.

“Every startup has the power to make technology more human,” Haber said.“Even small actions, like simplifying workflows or improving team communication, can create a big impact. It starts with empathy, and anyone can do it.”

Beyond his work with startups, Haber emphasizes leadership as a key driver of change.“Leadership is about listening, adapting, and building trust,” he explained.“When teams feel understood and empowered, innovation happens naturally.”

Haber's advocacy highlights how Montreal's tech community can lead globally by focusing on human-centered solutions. Entrepreneurs, developers, and business leaders can support this movement by prioritizing empathy, collaboration, and accessibility in their work.

For more information on Jonathan Haber and his work in human-centered technology, visit Jonathan Habe.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.