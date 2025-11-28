Building Pathways To Wellness: The Clinical, Research, And Advocacy Work Of Mojisola Margaret Odeyinde, MSW

Walpole, Massachusetts - Mojisola Margaret Odeyinde, MSW, is a social worker, researcher, and youth mental-health advocate whose professional work spans clinical behavioral health services, psychosocial programming, disability rights research, and public-interest advocacy across the United States and Nigeria. Over the past decade, she has developed a broad portfolio of clinical interventions, community-engagement initiatives, and youth-focused advocacy efforts, all rooted in a commitment to improving access, equity, and well-being for underserved and vulnerable populations. Her work reflects a strong interdisciplinary foundation, shaped by advanced training at the Columbia University School of Social Work and several years of hands-on experience in both community and institutional settings.

One of her current initiatives, BrightPath – Behavioral Health for Teens, reflects her growing commitment to making mental health support more accessible to adolescents. BrightPath is an emerging online platform dedicated to providing compassionate support, education, and practical guidance to teens navigating emotional, psychological, and social challenges. Through this public platform on Facebook, she has begun creating a digital space where teenagers can learn about mental health in a relatable, stigma-free way. BrightPath focuses on early emotional recognition, resilience-building, and connection to resources that young people might not otherwise be aware of. The approach is rooted in the understanding that adolescents often face difficulties in accessing traditional therapeutic services due to stigma, cultural barriers, or lack of family support. By offering simple, youth-friendly psychoeducation, BrightPath aims to ensure that young people feel seen, heard, and supported, even when they are not ready or able to access formal clinical care. Over time, the platform is expected to expand into more structured modules, curated content streams, and partnerships with youth-serving organizations, thereby enhancing its impact as a digital mental health tool for adolescents.

In addition to her digital youth mental health work, Odeyinde has been actively engaged in advocacy efforts in the United States through her involvement with Girl Vow, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the systemic inequities faced by girls and young women, particularly those from Black, Indigenous, and other marginalized racial and ethnic groups. During her involvement, she supported advocacy efforts tied to a legislative initiative in New York that sought to address racial disparities in how missing Black girls are investigated. This work included helping with the bill's presentation, assisting in preparing materials to educate policymakers, and contributing to the broader narrative on the need for structural reform in governmental responses to missing-person cases involving girls of color. The proposed initiative called for the creation of a statewide task force focused specifically on missing BIPOC women and girls, to improve investigative standards, increase transparency, and strengthen coordination among state agencies. Odeyinde's contributions to this advocacy effort reflect her commitment to intersectional justice and her understanding of how social services, race, gender, and policy interact to shape the lived experiences and safety of vulnerable youth. Her work also highlights how clinical insight can inform policy change, especially when addressing trauma, exploitation, and systemic neglect within marginalized communities.

Her clinical work has continued in Massachusetts, where she serves as a Clinician at The Home for Little Wanderers. In this role, she provides therapeutic support for children and families facing emotional, behavioral, and systemic challenges. Her responsibilities include conducting assessments, monitoring treatment plans, delivering a range of therapeutic modalities, and helping families navigate complex service systems. Her work emphasizes individualized care, trauma-informed practice, and collaboration with other service providers to ensure that children receive the support they need across multiple domains. She also plays a vital role in empowering parents and caregivers, helping them understand how to advocate for themselves and their children within social-service systems that can often be intimidating or difficult to access.

In addition to this work, she serves as a Therapist with Avant Interventional Psychiatry, where she conducts behavioral health assessments, facilitates individual and group therapy sessions, and ensures continuity of care for patients through coordinated treatment planning. Her work is grounded in evidence-based therapeutic approaches and emphasizes ensuring patient understanding, medication adherence, and informed participation in their own treatment. Through these clinical roles, she has developed a deep understanding of the behavioral-health needs of diverse populations, including adolescents, adults, and families facing complex emotional and psychosocial stressors.

Before coming to the United States, Odeyinde spent several years working with the Disability Rights Advocacy Centre (DRAC) in Abuja, Nigeria. In her role as a Program Manager and Child Protection and Safeguarding Officer, she designed and implemented a series of capacity-building projects to strengthen community-based organizations working with children with disabilities. Over the course of her tenure, she helped develop and carry out more than 10 projects that reached over 50 organizations across the Federal Capital Territory. Her responsibilities included conducting needs assessments, supporting caregivers, designing theories of change for disability-focused programs, and providing guidance to government stakeholders on implementing policies that promote the rights and well-being of children with disabilities. This work provided her with extensive experience in program design, community engagement, and the development of inclusive frameworks for vulnerable populations.

Her international experience also includes work with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders during her internship from 2023 to 2024. In this position, she assessed the quality of psychosocial support services available to International Mobile Staff, identified systemic gaps, facilitated pre-deployment and post-assignment sessions, and delivered mental-health and psychosocial workshops. She also developed educational materials and maintained resource databases used by the organization. Her contributions helped improve the consistency and accessibility of psychosocial resources for a globally dispersed workforce that frequently faces intensive stress, crisis exposure, and challenging field environments.

Odeyinde's commitment to research and evidence-based practice is further demonstrated by her co-authorship of a published study on physical and reproductive health rights (PRHR) among women and girls with disabilities in North-Central Nigeria. The research explored knowledge and use of PRHR services among this population, addressing a critical gap in the public health literature. The study examined how social exclusion, limited educational opportunities, stigmatization, and lack of accessible health information contribute to reduced PRHR awareness and poor service utilization among women and girls with disabilities. It relied on a mixed methods design that combined survey data, focus group discussions, and key informant interviews. The research found that while some awareness of PRHR was increasing largely thanks to civil society interventions significant knowledge gaps persisted, especially regarding contraceptive methods, physical health information, and reproductive rights.

Furthermore, the study revealed troubling patterns of physical risk behavior, including unprotected physical relation and vulnerability to physical assault. Despite the high need for PRHR services, utilization remained low due to a combination of stigma, discrimination by healthcare workers, lack of trained orientation-related educators, and insufficient psychosocial support systems. The study's findings underscored the need for improved program design, expanded service accessibility, enhanced healthcare training, and stronger social-protection measures. Through this work, Odeyinde contributed to evidence-based policy recommendations to strengthen PRHR interventions and address the structural factors that shape the health outcomes of women and girls with disabilities. This research remains part of her broader commitment to advocating for vulnerable groups and ensuring that their rights and health needs receive adequate attention.

Across all of these roles and initiatives, Odeyinde's work reflects a commitment to integrating clinical practice, community empowerment, digital outreach, and policy advocacy. Whether she is developing adolescent-focused mental-health content through BrightPath, supporting legislative advocacy for missing BIPOC girls, providing direct clinical services to children and families, or conducting research on disability and health equity, her contributions demonstrate a consistent dedication to improving the lives of individuals who face structural, emotional, and social vulnerabilities. Her professional journey illustrates how social work can serve as a bridge between immediate clinical needs and broader systemic change, and how evidence-based practice, compassion, and advocacy can come together to create meaningful, sustainable impact.

