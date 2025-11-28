Batteries Protect Livestock And The Bottom Line

MENAFN - GetNews) When the power goes out, it's not just production that's at risk. For farmers, even a few seconds without electricity can lead to animal stress, halted feeding systems, interrupted milking, stalled ventilation and costly repairs. That's why more and more agricultural businesses are turning to the combination of solar power and battery storage – a solution that delivers both operational security and significant financial savings.

Leading the field is Prima Solar, a service-minded company that has built an outstanding reputation through many years of solid, reliable and professional work. Prima Solar helps businesses and farms establish solar systems that are fully tailored to their energy needs and physical conditions – and they manage the entire process from start to finish.

Instant Backup Power – A Lifeline for Modern Farming

Ventilation, feeding robots, milking systems, heat lamps, pumps and IT infrastructure all fall under what farmers call“zero-tolerance loads.” These systems cannot pause-not even briefly. A correctly dimensioned battery delivers instant power when the grid fails, ensuring continued operation without stress on livestock or interruptions to production.

And it's not only during storms or peak demand. Many farms are located at the end of long overhead lines, where maintenance or faults can cause unexpected outages-even on calm summer days. In these situations, the battery acts as a safety net while the rest of the area waits for repairs.

Solar + Storage: Energy You Control, Day and Night

Solar panels produce the cheapest power available. When combined with a battery, that energy becomes flexible and fully controllable:



Store the day's solar surplus for use in the evening or at night.

Charge the battery with low-price night electricity and use it when daytime rates spike. Run critical circuits via the battery as a built-in UPS for uninterrupted operation.

A modern Energy Management System (EMS) automatically balances charging, discharging, solar production and hourly prices-optimising both savings and system stability without user intervention.

Documented Savings: 68 Percent in One Year

A recent example from Western Denmark illustrates the impact clearly:

A farmer with a 38 kWp solar installation added a 215 kWh battery to increase self-consumption and secure the farm against outages.

The measurable outcome:A documented annual saving of 68 percent, based on 2024 electricity tariffs and spot prices.

The numbers speak for themselves: battery storage paired with solar is not just about peace of mind-it's a strong financial decision.

Prima Solar: Skilled Workmanship, Professional Guidance – and Full Peace of Mind

Prima Solar is recognised for making the complex simple. Every project begins with a thorough assessment of the customer's energy use and physical conditions. Based on this, the team designs a fully dimensioned solar solution that offers a clear overview of expected savings and CO2 reductions.

Working with top-tier suppliers and partners, Prima Solar ensures consistent quality throughout the process-from initial design to final installation and grid connection. This combination of expertise, reliability and customer-focused service is what has earned the company its strong and well-deserved reputation.