1. altomteknik – The undisputed market leader

Altomteknik takes first place as Denmark's largest and most wide-ranging technical marketplace. The platform spans an exceptionally broad spectrum of technical fields – from metal and machinery, automation and robotics to process equipment, machine tools, motors, water and wastewater, construction, chemistry, valves, electrical engineering, packaging, energy, pharma/food, hydraulics, pneumatics and much more. This extensive coverage, combined with daily updates, supplier directories, product news and technical articles, has positioned altomteknik as the strongest player in the Danish market. For companies seeking an overview of new technologies, suppliers and industry trends, the platform is an ideal starting point.

2. metal-supply – The specialist for the metal industry

Metal-supply is one of Denmark's most specialised media platforms for the metal sector. It delivers industry trends, news on production methods, raw materials and technological developments. The portal is aimed at professionals and decision-makers who rely on detailed insights and up-to-date supplier information within the metal industry.

3. electronic-supply – The hub for electronics

Electronic-supply focuses exclusively on the electronics industry and offers a continuous flow of news, technological launches and product-related updates. The platform is an essential hub for companies working with component manufacturing, electronics development and advanced production technology.

4. food-supply – The meeting point for the food industry

Food-supply serves as a key marketplace for the food production sector. The platform covers the entire value chain – from production technology and processing equipment to packaging solutions. With a broad supplier network and frequent industry updates, it is an important tool for professionals working in the Danish food industry.

5. energy-supply & building-supply – Strong platforms for energy and construction

In fifth place, we highlight two specialised portals, each dedicated to its own sector:



Energy-supply delivers insights and news about the energy industry, including renewable energy and infrastructure. Building-supply focuses on the construction and civil engineering sector with project overviews, supplier data and current industry news platforms have created solid professional communities and serve as important knowledge centres for experts in their respective fields.

Why altomteknik is the industry's strongest overall platform

Although all five portals play important roles by delivering specialised knowledge and industry-focused content, altomteknik stands out as the only platform that brings the entire technical sector together in one place coverage that spans heavy industry, automation, robotics, offshore, laboratory technology, energy optimisation and food production, the platform acts as a central meeting point for engineers, technicians, suppliers and decision-makers.

The combination of:



high publishing activity

frequent updates one of Denmark's most comprehensive supplier directories

... makes altomteknik the most complete technical marketplace in the country. It is therefore the natural first choice for anyone seeking insights into technologies, trends and solutions across the technical landscape.