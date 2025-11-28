DCS Promotes CEO And CFO To Further Align With Corporate Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) -a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced today that Mr. William Espley has been promoted from Interim CEO to CEO and Ms. Ying Xu has been promoted from Interim CFO to CFO of the company.

The promotion of Mr. William Espley and Ms. Ying Xu are effective as of November 26th, 2025.

"We are delighted to have both Mr. Espley and Ms. Xu to step up and take on these two very important roles," said Mike Zhou, Director of DCS, "I am confident that these promotions will accelerate our corporate strategy to take the company further in the near future."

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered

in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Chairman and CEO

...

604-630-3072







