Minehub Announces Change Of Fiscal Year End

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) -("" or the ""), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, today announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end from January 31 to December 31.

The Company is changing its financial year-end to better align the Company's financial statement and continuous disclosure requirements with its industry peers, as well as its subsidiary reporting obligations. As a result, the next financial year-end of the Company will occur on December 31, 2025.

Further details regarding the change in fiscal year-end, including the Company's interim reporting procedures, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change of Financial Year-End, prepared in accordance with section 4.8 of NI 51-102, which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at .

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email ... or visit our website at . Tel: (778) 373-3747.

