Movember Canada Closes The Market
Since 2003, Movember has challenged the status quo, shaken up men's health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. With the help of their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men's health, funding more than 1,300 men's health projects worldwide – including some of the largest prostate cancer registries in the world. Movember is committed to advancing this work by pioneering new research, supporting cutting-edge treatments, promoting healthy behaviours, and advocating for gender-responsive healthcare that better meets the unique needs of men. By improving men's health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on men, their families, and their communities.
