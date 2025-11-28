Yangaroo Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
|
|Q3 2025
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q1 2025
|
|
|Q4 2024
|
|Cash
|$
|160,165
|
|$
|271,234
|
|$
|217,088
|
|$
|231,083
|
|Working Capital (Deficiency)
|
|(2,033,182
|)
|
|(2,140,887
|)
|
|(1,900,378
|)
|
|(1,841,495
|)
|Liquidity
|
|645,044
|
|
|656,059
|
|
|686,618
|
|
|717,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|1,572,017
|
|
|1,651,441
|
|
|1,782,058
|
|
|2,241,659
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|1,667,626
|
|
|1,670,218
|
|
|1,757,532
|
|
|1,950,876
|
|Other Expenses (Income)
|
|(166,455
|)
|
|255,720
|
|
|152,424
|
|
|(92,192
|)
|Income Tax Expense (Recovery)
|
|1,407
|
|
|6,671
|
|
|909
|
|
|(97,327
|)
|After-Tax Income (Loss) for the Period
|
|69,439
|
|
|(281,168
|)
|
|(128,807
|)
|
|480,302
|
|Income (Loss) per Share - Basic
|$
|0.00
|
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.01
|
|Income (Loss) per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.00
|
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.01
|
|EBITDA
|
|361,515
|
|
|63,051
|
|
|158,596
|
|
|651,570
|
|EBITDA Margin %
|
|23.00%
|
|
|3.82%
|
|
|8.90%
|
|
|29.07%
|
|Normalized EBITDA *
|
|152,906
|
|
|220,909
|
|
|264,251
|
|
|540,504
|
|Normalized EBITDA Margin % *
|
|9.73%
|
|
|13.38%
|
|
|14.83%
|
|
|24.11%
|
|
|
|Q3 2024
|
|
|Q2 2024
|
|
|Q1 2024
|
|
|Q4 2023
|
|Cash
|
|105,906
|
|
|86,118
|
|$
|207,998
|
|$
|150,928
|
|Working Capital (Deficiency)
|
|(1,787,761
|)
|
|(1,932,157
|)
|
|(1,810,041
|)
|
|(1,758,949
|)
|Liquidity
|
|550,386
|
|
|378,358
|
|
|521,092
|
|
|623,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|1,942,525
|
|
|1,949,689
|
|
|1,922,631
|
|
|2,128,768
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|1,593,542
|
|
|1,838,985
|
|
|1,905,260
|
|
|2,172,342
|
|Other Expenses (Income)
|
|179,406
|
|
|118,863
|
|
|(144
|)
|
|3,756,134
|
|Income Tax Expense (Recovery)
|
|-
|
|
|120,872
|
|
|1,950
|
|
|(134
|)
|After-Tax Income (Loss) for the Period
|
|169,577
|
|
|(129,031
|)
|
|15,565
|
|
|(3,799,574
|)
|Income (Loss) per Share - Basic
|$
|0.00
|
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.00
|
|
|($0.06
|)
|Income (Loss) per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.00
|
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.00
|
|
|($0.06
|)
|EBITDA
|
|374,900
|
|
|307,730
|
|
|356,704
|
|
|(3,407,954
|)
|EBITDA Margin %
|
|19.30%
|
|
|15.78%
|
|
|18.55%
|
|
|(160%)
|
|Normalized EBITDA*
|
|466,458
|
|
|337,818
|
|
|237,581
|
|
|211,061
|
|Normalized EBITDA Margin % *
|
|24.01%
|
|
|17.33%
|
|
|12.36%
|
|
|9.91%
|
* A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures.
During the quarter, the Company reached a settlement agreement of $150,000 in connection with the ongoing legal proceedings related to the 2021 acquisition of Digital Media Services Inc. ("DMS").
Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company finalized a legal settlement resulting in the anticipated receipt of $550,000. The related legal proceedings have concluded as a result.
Shares for Services
Pursuant to a previously disclosed shares for services arrangement (the "Shares for Services Arrangement") entered into between the Company and Grant Schuetrumpf, the Company will issue a total of 101,662 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for the months of August through October 2025, as follows:
- 37,526 Shares at a price of CAD $0.06 per Share for the month of September; 64,136 Shares at a price of CAD $0.07 per Share for the months of August and October, collectively.
Upon the issuance of the Shares, the Company will have issued a cumulative total of 383,135 Shares for the months of January through October 2025 under the Shares for Services Arrangement.
As Mr. Schuetrumpf is an officer and director of the Company, the issuance of the Shares under the Shares for Services Arrangement is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the TSXV. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI-61-101 contained in section 5.5 (a) and Section 5.7 (1)(a) as the fair market value of the common shares being issued to insiders in connection with the Shares for Services Arrangement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
About YANGAROO
Yangaroo is a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, offering a cloud-based software platform for the management and distribution of digital media content. Yangaroo's Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") platform is a patented cloud-based platform that provides customers with a centralized and fully integrated workflow directly connecting radio and television broadcasters, digital display networks, and video publishers for centralized digital asset management, delivery, and promotion. DMDS is used across the advertising, music, and entertainment awards show markets.
The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 1Z8.
For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:
Grant Schuetrumpf
Ph: (416) 534 0607
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following non-IFRS definitions are used in the press release because management believes that they provide useful information regarding the Company's ongoing operations. Readers are cautioned that the definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be construed to be alternatives to revenues and net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS or as an indicator of performance, liquidity, or cash flows. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from the methods used by other entities and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities or in other jurisdictions.
EBITDA as defined by the Company, means Earnings Before Interest and financing costs (net of interest income), Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. EBITDA is derived from the statements of comprehensive income (loss) and can be computed as revenues less salaries and consulting expenses, technology and production expenses, marketing and promotion expenses, general and administrative expenses, remeasurement of contingent consideration, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and any non-recurring items such as restructuring expenses, acquisition fees, acquisitions related settlement gain and revaluation of foreign exchange embedded derivatives.
Normalized EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means EBITDA adjusted for one-time non-recurring or non-cash items such as share-based compensation expenses, acquisition fees, restructuring fees, foreign-exchange (gains) loss, revaluation of FX embedded derivative, remeasurement of contingent consideration and acquisition related settlement gain.
EBITDA Margin and Normalized EBITDA Margin as defined by the Company means EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of revenue.
Working capital as defined by the Company means current assets less current liabilities.
Liquidity as defined by the Company means cash plus the available capacity in the Company's revolving credit facility.
The Company believes EBITDA, EBITDA margin, liquidity, and working capital, are useful measures because they provide information to both management and investors with respect to the operating and financial performance of the Company.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.
Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of YANGAROO, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of YANGAROO to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although YANGAROO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to the issuance of the Shares pursuant to the Shares for Services Arrangement, including the number of Shares to be issued, as well as the anticipated receipt of a settlement amount.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause YANGAROO's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, YANGAROO assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.
