Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) ("Builders Capital" or "the Company") announced today the release of its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. Highlights include:

Generated quarterly revenue of $1.85 million, an increase of 47% over Q3 2024, representing the second-highest quarterly revenue in our history.

Maintained our $0.20 per share quarterly distribution to Class A shareholders, continuing our longstanding track record of consistent payments to public investors.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, we distributed $0.40 per share to our Class B shareholders based on Q3 2025 earnings. This provided an annualized 16% return on the original $10.00 share issue price.

Mortgage portfolio grew to $54.2 million, an 22.4% year-to-date increase and 48.5% growth year-over-year, supported by the successful issuance of two bond tranches and a portfolio acquisition.

Loan loss provisions totaled $325,000, consistent with Q3 2024 on a percentage basis, as we continued to adopt a disciplined and conservative approach in response to ongoing market uncertainty.

The Company's mortgage portfolio turnover rate remained strong at approximately 7 months, exceeding the target of nine months, indicating efficient capital deployment. We achieved an approximate weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 78.05% on our mortgage portfolio, missing our 75% target level. Financial Overview



$ Revenues 1,849,339 1,257,830 1,201,781 938,523 Total comprehensive earnings 918,519 820,864 817,368 700,808 Net mortgages receivable, end of period 52,478,512 35,428,965 36,327,104 30,392,071 Total assets 53,117,992 37,054,105 37,189,078 32,117,611 Shareholders' equity 29,587,087 29,400,534 29,503,926 27,075,517 Earnings per share 0.29 0.26 0.26 0.24 Cash dividends declared 806,499 814,499 817,359 654,078 Cash dividends declared per Class A share 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.2016 Cash dividends declared per Class B share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.2742

A detailed discussion of the Company's financial results can be found in Builders Capital's Third quarter 2025 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, which has been posted on the Company's website ( ) and filed on SEDAR+ ( ).

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course-of-construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The Company commenced active operations on December 12, 2013 on the closing of its initial public offering, whereupon it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies.

Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and consistent distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and satisfying the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations ("MIC") as defined in the Income Tax Act.

As an MIC, Builders Capital is not subject to income tax provided that it distributes all of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders within 90 days of its December 31st year-end. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same tax position as if their proportionate share of mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These include, among other things, risks associated with mortgage lending, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters and the general economic environment. The company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive, as other factors could adversely affect its results, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned against undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Builders Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Sandy Loutitt, CEO

Telephone: (403) 685-9888 Email: ...

Website:

