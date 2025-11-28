403
DC Shooting Suspect Faces First-Degree Murder Charge After Guard Member Dies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members just blocks from the White House now faces a first-degree murder charge after one of the victims died, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Friday.
During an interview, Pirro said, "there are many more charges to come" as the investigation continues."
Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack.
Last Wednesday, two members of the US National Guard were shot and seriously wounded just blocks from the White House in Washington DC, the second injured person remains in a critical condition.
The suspect, an Afghan national, is in US custody.
In response to the attack, US President Donald Trump said he would deploy another 500 troops to the streets of the nation's capital. (end)
