403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Marrakech Int'l Film Festival Features 82 Films From 31 Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MARRAKECH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival opened on Friday evening with a celebratory event to honour Egyptian movie star Hussein Fahmy for his distinguished and significant contributions to Arab cinema.
This year's edition of the festival also celebrated American actress and director Jodie Foster, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, and Moroccan artist Rawia, in appreciation of their substantial contributions to both international and national cinema.
Hussein Fahmy expressed his joy at returning to the festival, having participated in its inaugural edition more than 20 years ago.
He emphasised his special connection to Marrakech, where his cinematic career began.
The jury, headed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, also includes Brazilian director Karim Aأ ̄nouz, Moroccan director Hakim Belabbes, French director Julia Ducournau, Iranian actor and director Peyman Moaadi, American actress Jenna Ortega, Canadian director Celine Song, and British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy.
This edition of the festival features 82 films from 31 countries, distributed across an official competition and various screening sections.
It emphasises the festival's role as an essential platform for promoting cultural diversity and bringing together varied creative visions. (end)
mry
This year's edition of the festival also celebrated American actress and director Jodie Foster, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, and Moroccan artist Rawia, in appreciation of their substantial contributions to both international and national cinema.
Hussein Fahmy expressed his joy at returning to the festival, having participated in its inaugural edition more than 20 years ago.
He emphasised his special connection to Marrakech, where his cinematic career began.
The jury, headed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, also includes Brazilian director Karim Aأ ̄nouz, Moroccan director Hakim Belabbes, French director Julia Ducournau, Iranian actor and director Peyman Moaadi, American actress Jenna Ortega, Canadian director Celine Song, and British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy.
This edition of the festival features 82 films from 31 countries, distributed across an official competition and various screening sections.
It emphasises the festival's role as an essential platform for promoting cultural diversity and bringing together varied creative visions. (end)
mry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment