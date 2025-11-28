403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3263525 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly decries the deadly attacks of the Israeli occupation forces on Damascus countryside.
3263499 AMMAN -- The death toll tops 13 from the Israeli occupation attacks on rural outskirts of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.
3263546 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces the Israeli occupation's deadly attack on the Damascus countryside.
3263536 MADRID -- The 10th UfM Regional Forum expresses belief that attaining prosperity and growth in the Mediterranean basin depends on achieving the two-state solution.
3263556 WASHINGTON -- CENTCOM: The membership of the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center grows to 50 partner nations and organizations.
3263562 WASHINGTON -- The suspect in the shooting of two US National Guard members faces a first-degree murder charge as one of the victims was proclaimed dead.
3263535 ALGIERS -- The ECOWAS suspends Guinea-Bissau's membership in all its bodies against the background of the coup d'etat in the African country.
3263495 NEW DELHI -- At least 61 people are killed and 25 others go missing due to cyclone in Sri Lanka. (end)
gb
3263499 AMMAN -- The death toll tops 13 from the Israeli occupation attacks on rural outskirts of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.
3263546 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces the Israeli occupation's deadly attack on the Damascus countryside.
3263536 MADRID -- The 10th UfM Regional Forum expresses belief that attaining prosperity and growth in the Mediterranean basin depends on achieving the two-state solution.
3263556 WASHINGTON -- CENTCOM: The membership of the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center grows to 50 partner nations and organizations.
3263562 WASHINGTON -- The suspect in the shooting of two US National Guard members faces a first-degree murder charge as one of the victims was proclaimed dead.
3263535 ALGIERS -- The ECOWAS suspends Guinea-Bissau's membership in all its bodies against the background of the coup d'etat in the African country.
3263495 NEW DELHI -- At least 61 people are killed and 25 others go missing due to cyclone in Sri Lanka. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment