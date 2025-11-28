403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MZLS And Managing Partner Anthony Maceira Recognized In The Best Lawyers In Puerto Ricotm 2026 For The First Time
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MZLS LLC announced today that its Managing Partner, Anthony Maceira, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico TM 2026 in the practice area of Corporate and M&A Law. This marks the first time both MZLS and its Managing Partner are recognized by Best Lawyers, reflecting the firm's fast-growing corporate and regulatory practice across Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. MZLS also appears in the Best Lawyers Puerto Rico firm directory.
Best Lawyers notes that its methodology is“based entirely on peer review,” designed to reflect the consensus opinion of leading attorneys within each practice area and jurisdiction.
About the Recognition
Honoree: Anthony O. Maceira Zayas, Managing Partner
Edition: The Best Lawyers in Puerto RicoTM 2026
Practice Area: Corporate and M&A Law
Listings: Individual profile and MZLS firm profile (insert links)
About MZLS
MZLS advises companies, investors, and institutions in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. across corporate and commercial transactions, regulatory and administrative law, government affairs, and dispute resolution. The firm's first-time inclusion in Best Lawyers highlights its rapid expansion, multi-jurisdictional capabilities, and commitment to high-caliber legal and strategic counsel.
Best Lawyers®, Best Lawyers in Puerto RicoTM and associated logos are trademarks of Best Lawyers LLC.
Best Lawyers notes that its methodology is“based entirely on peer review,” designed to reflect the consensus opinion of leading attorneys within each practice area and jurisdiction.
About the Recognition
Honoree: Anthony O. Maceira Zayas, Managing Partner
Edition: The Best Lawyers in Puerto RicoTM 2026
Practice Area: Corporate and M&A Law
Listings: Individual profile and MZLS firm profile (insert links)
About MZLS
MZLS advises companies, investors, and institutions in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. across corporate and commercial transactions, regulatory and administrative law, government affairs, and dispute resolution. The firm's first-time inclusion in Best Lawyers highlights its rapid expansion, multi-jurisdictional capabilities, and commitment to high-caliber legal and strategic counsel.
Best Lawyers®, Best Lawyers in Puerto RicoTM and associated logos are trademarks of Best Lawyers LLC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment