Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MZLS And Managing Partner Anthony Maceira Recognized In The Best Lawyers In Puerto Ricotm 2026 For The First Time


2025-11-28 07:01:15
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MZLS LLC announced today that its Managing Partner, Anthony Maceira, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico TM 2026 in the practice area of Corporate and M&A Law. This marks the first time both MZLS and its Managing Partner are recognized by Best Lawyers, reflecting the firm's fast-growing corporate and regulatory practice across Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. MZLS also appears in the Best Lawyers Puerto Rico firm directory.

Best Lawyers notes that its methodology is“based entirely on peer review,” designed to reflect the consensus opinion of leading attorneys within each practice area and jurisdiction.

About the Recognition

Honoree: Anthony O. Maceira Zayas, Managing Partner

Edition: The Best Lawyers in Puerto RicoTM 2026

Practice Area: Corporate and M&A Law

Listings: Individual profile and MZLS firm profile (insert links)

About MZLS

MZLS advises companies, investors, and institutions in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. across corporate and commercial transactions, regulatory and administrative law, government affairs, and dispute resolution. The firm's first-time inclusion in Best Lawyers highlights its rapid expansion, multi-jurisdictional capabilities, and commitment to high-caliber legal and strategic counsel.

Best Lawyers®, Best Lawyers in Puerto RicoTM and associated logos are trademarks of Best Lawyers LLC.

MENAFN28112025003118003196ID1110411527



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search