Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Hits Mexico-Guatemala Border

MENAFN - Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake struck the Mexico –Guatemala border on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed, according to Reuters. The earthquake is reported to have measured 5.8 in magnitude.

Earthquake hit Mexico–Guatemala border

According to the latest update, the quake hit at a depth of 160 km (99 miles).

More details are awaited. No initial reports of injuries or damage have been shared so far.

Guatemala is said to be an earthquake-prone region because the Cocos Plate is being forced beneath the North American and Caribbean plates along the Middle America Trench, reported Newsweek. Additionally, seismic activity can be triggered by major strike-slip fault systems, including the Motagua Fault that runs across the northern part of the country.

5.1-magnitude earthquake hit central Iran

Early Friday, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Iran, as per Iranian state television. The quake hit near the city of Behabad in Yazd province. Iran sits on several significant seismic fault lines, experiencing roughly one quake per day, noted Reuters.

| Earthquake today: 5.1 magnitude quake jolts central Iran; no casualties reported Recent California earthquake

Not just Iran, earlier this week, Northern California was also struck by an earthquake. On Wednesday, a magnitude 4.0 quake hit the region, occurring 8 km east of Gilroy at a depth of 2.7 km, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The authorities urged residents of the region to remain vigilant, following earthquake safety protocols-- Drop, Cover, and Hold On during tremors. The USGS also warned that damaging earthquakes might occur in the future, making preparedness essential for people living near active fault lines.

| Earthquake today: Magnitude 4.0 quake strikes Northern California

Prior to this, tremors were felt in Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton, a census-designated place in San Luis Obispo County.