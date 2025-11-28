Palisa May Head Zelensky's Office Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A well-informed source said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

The agency's interlocutor noted that Palisa had demonstrated strong performance in his role as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. At the same time, he maintains good relations with the United States, which would be an advantage during the negotiation process.

The Ukrinform source added that in the coming days, the head of state will hold consultations and interviews with candidates, after which it will be known who will lead the presidential office.

Zelensky dismisses Yermak

On Friday, November 28, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the residence of Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. No one has been served with a notice of suspicion yet, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Later, Zelensky dismissed Yermak, who had previously submitted his resignation letter.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine