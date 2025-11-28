Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Continue Defensive And Search-And-Strike Operations In Kupiansk Syrskyi

Ukrainian Forces Continue Defensive And Search-And-Strike Operations In Kupiansk Syrskyi


2025-11-28 07:00:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook following a trip to the Kharkiv region.

"The Kupiansk sector is one of those where the situation requires the greatest attention. The fighting here is highly dynamic, demanding maximum coordination of actions. During my visit to the groups of forces and military units in the Kharkiv region, I assessed the operational situation in their areas of responsibility," Syrskyi said.

He stated that Ukrainian troops in Kupiansk continue defensive and search-and-strike operations. Such active measures are carried out daily as part of a comprehensive effort to stabilize the situation. Russian forces that infiltrated the city are being detected and either eliminated or taken prisoner.

"The scale of lies from the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupiansk is astonishing. The truth is that in the days following their claims, fewer than 40 Russian radio communication subscribers were detected in the city. On the approaches to Kupiansk, our units are holding designated defensive lines and increasing fire pressure on the enemy to block their supply routes," Syrskyi said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces in Kupiansk manage to cut Russian troops off from supplies - Trehubov

During the trip, he heard reports from field commanders regarding the needs of Ukrainian forces and issued necessary instructions.

Syrskyi thanked the soldiers for their resilience, bravery, and effectiveness in destroying the enemy.

MENAFN28112025000193011044ID1110411513



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search