Ukrainian Forces Continue Defensive And Search-And-Strike Operations In Kupiansk Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook following a trip to the Kharkiv region.

"The Kupiansk sector is one of those where the situation requires the greatest attention. The fighting here is highly dynamic, demanding maximum coordination of actions. During my visit to the groups of forces and military units in the Kharkiv region, I assessed the operational situation in their areas of responsibility," Syrskyi said.

He stated that Ukrainian troops in Kupiansk continue defensive and search-and-strike operations. Such active measures are carried out daily as part of a comprehensive effort to stabilize the situation. Russian forces that infiltrated the city are being detected and either eliminated or taken prisoner.

"The scale of lies from the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupiansk is astonishing. The truth is that in the days following their claims, fewer than 40 Russian radio communication subscribers were detected in the city. On the approaches to Kupiansk, our units are holding designated defensive lines and increasing fire pressure on the enemy to block their supply routes," Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian forces in Kupiansk manage to cut Russian troops off from supplies - Trehubov

During the trip, he heard reports from field commanders regarding the needs of Ukrainian forces and issued necessary instructions.

Syrskyi thanked the soldiers for their resilience, bravery, and effectiveness in destroying the enemy.