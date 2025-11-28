Russia Strikes Kharkiv With Glide Bombs, One Person Injured
"Preliminary information indicates that a guided aerial bomb hit the Nemyshlianskyi district," the statement said.
In addition, Syniehubov noted that enemy shelling in the Saltivskyi district damaged windows in a multi-story residential building.Read also: Russia strikes Shestakove, Kharkiv region, leaving dead and injured
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, one person was injured in the attack on the Nemyshlianskyi district.
Emergency services are working at the scene and providing necessary assistance, he added.
Earlier, a Russian airstrike on the Staryi Saltiv community in the Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, killed one person and injured two others.
