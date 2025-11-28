Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Strikes Kharkiv With Glide Bombs, One Person Injured

2025-11-28 07:00:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram.

"Preliminary information indicates that a guided aerial bomb hit the Nemyshlianskyi district," the statement said.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that enemy shelling in the Saltivskyi district damaged windows in a multi-story residential building.

Read also: Russia strikes Shestakove, Kharkiv region, leaving dead and injured

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, one person was injured in the attack on the Nemyshlianskyi district.

Emergency services are working at the scene and providing necessary assistance, he added.

Earlier, a Russian airstrike on the Staryi Saltiv community in the Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, killed one person and injured two others.

UkrinForm

