Government Dismisses Hryhorenko As First Deputy Culture Minister
"To dismiss Halyna Volodymyrivna Hryhorenko from the position of First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine upon her own request," the document states.
From July 2022 to August 2023, Hryhorenko served as deputy minister of culture and information policy. From November 2024 until her dismissal, she held the position of first deputy minister of culture and strategic communications, and later she took up the post of first deputy minister of culture after the ministry's renaming.Read also: Nearly 360 artists, media workers killed in Ukraine since war begun
On November 26, the government appointed Bohdana Laiuk (Neborak) as deputy minister of culture of Ukraine. The ministry stated she will be responsible for shaping and implementing state policy in the field of book publishing, reading promotion, the visibility of Ukrainian literature abroad, as well as language policy.
