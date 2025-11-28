After Russian Attack On Ternopil, 28 People Remain Hospitalized, Including Four Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Olga Yarmolenko, Director of the Health Department of the Regional Military Administration, stated this at a briefing, according to Ukrinform.

"There are a total of 28 people in medical facilities: 24 adults and four children. One person is in the intensive care unit. Doctors have already discharged 23 people," Yarmolenko said.

"The condition of the hospitalized victims is satisfactory to moderate. The patient in intensive care is in serious but stable condition and is planned to be transferred. In the burn center in Lviv, one adult and one child are receiving treatment. Most hospitalized victims sustained shrapnel injuries to the lower and upper limbs and the abdomen," Yarmolenko added.

In total, 99 people sought medical assistance following the attack, including 20 children. Of these, 34 received outpatient care, and eight refused hospitalization.

To assist Ternopil residents, 27 emergency medical teams were deployed: 20 from Ternopil and seven from surrounding sub-stations. Additionally, three rapid response teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and a team from the Department of Emergency and Simulation Medicine at Ternopil National Medical University named after I.Horbachevsky were involved. Two more teams provided on-site outpatient and psychological care.

Yarmolenko noted that medical facilities are fully supplied to provide necessary care for the victims.

"Hospitals are equipped with medications and dressing materials. The four facilities providing care also received assistance from the World Health Organization, dressing materials, which were needed in large quantities," she said.

Yarmolenko also stated that 35 Ternopil residents have died as a result of the Russian attack. Four of them died in medical facilities from their injuries. Thirty-four deceased have been identified, and identification of one more body is ongoing.

Eighteen injured in overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 19, Russian forces attacked Ternopil with strike drones and missiles, hitting two residential high-rises. Search and rescue operations in the city, which lasted four days, were completed on November 22.

Residents of Ternopil who sustained severe injuries in the November 19 missile attack will receive a one-time financial aid of UAH 50,000. The decision was made at a meeting of the executive committee.

Photo: Ministry of Development