SBU Uncovers Russian Spy Network Planning Attacks In Western Part Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported the operation on its website.

During comprehensive counterintelligence measures, three members of the group were exposed: a 20-year-old man from Kharkiv and two minors from Rivne region-a 16-year-old schoolgirl and a 17-year-old boy. The agents operated separately.

The minors were used to work undercover, under the pretense of performing courier tasks.

It was established that all three came to the attention of Russian intelligence while seeking easy money via Telegram channels. In exchange for promises of quick pay, they set up caches with components for explosive devices, which were to be later collected by potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

Documented evidence shows that the underage female agent received geolocation instructions from her Russian handler for a cache, from which she retrieved electric detonators and hid them at another address. The occupiers assured her that she was handling ordinary radio antennas, not bomb components.

Another suspect, a Kharkiv resident, followed enemy instructions to travel to the western region, retrieve an anti-personnel mine from a cache, extract the plastic explosives, divide them into portions, conceal them in juice boxes, and place them in a new cache. The 17-year-old boy transported the explosives to various caches designated by Russian intelligence operatives.

SBU detains Izium resident who helped Russians prepare breakthrough of Ukrainian defenses in Kharkiv

All three suspects were uncovered at an early stage of their subversive activity. SBU counterintelligence documented each of their crimes and preemptively neutralized the enemy caches.

As Ukrinform reported, a serviceman who agreed to spy on energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv on behalf of Russia's FSB was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Photo: SBU