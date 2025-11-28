Descubre-Te By Mario M. Ueno, Partners With Evertreen To Nurture Growth - Inside And Out
Personal Growth, Planetary Growth
Descubre-Te teaches people how to strengthen self-awareness, emotional balance, and confidence - the roots of inner harmony. By planting trees with Evertreen, that same philosophy now branches outward, nurturing the planet and contributing to reforestation projects that restore ecosystems and capture CO2.
Transparency and Shared Purpose
Thanks to Evertreen's platform, every tree planted by Descubre-Te is geo-tracked and visible online, allowing their community to follow the progress of their forest and witness the real-world impact of their environmental commitment.
Aligned with Nature's Wisdom
“At Descubre-Te, we believe that caring for the planet begins with caring for ourselves,” says Mario M. Ueno, key brand representative.“Our collaboration with Evertreen allows us to give back to nature as we help people grow from within.”
Evertreen is proud to partner with Descubre-Te - an organization guided by both emotional insight and transformational leadership - joining forces to show that the journey to a better world starts both in the heart and in the soil.
