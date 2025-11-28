ERES Enters Into Agreements To Sell Three Properties For €68 Million

Through certain of its subsidiaries, ERES has entered into separate agreements to sell:

Subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, completion of the Pending Dispositions is anticipated between January and April 2026, with net proceeds intended to be used for general trust purposes. There can be no assurance that all requirements for closing of the Pending Dispositions will be obtained, satisfied or waived.

Sale Process Update

The Pending Dispositions represent attractive transaction values for the individual assets and support the REIT's ongoing sale process for its remaining portfolio. By entering into these agreements, the REIT is better positioned to pursue a potential final en-bloc transaction. BMO Capital Markets has been retained as financial advisor and has been assisting in reviewing individual asset sales, including the Pending Dispositions, and advising on a potential en-bloc transaction for the remaining portfolio.

There can be no assurance that the sale process will result in the successful completion of the sale of any portion of the remaining portfolio or that any such sales will be completed at, or above, previously reported IFRS fair value. Any transaction may involve significant costs and expenses, including those associated with the previously disclosed reassessment of certain subsidiaries by the Dutch Tax Authority.

“As previously stated, we're continuing to explore several strategic opportunities to unlock value, including attractive single asset sales such as these,” commented Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer.“With expected closing of the Pending Dispositions, ERES's remaining portfolio consists of around 700 residential suites and ancillary retail space in the Netherlands. We're committed to surfacing the maximum value of this portfolio and returning proceeds to Unitholders, and we'll provide additional updates as soon as available.”

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at September 30, 2025, ERES owned 1,033 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately €311.7 million. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which reflect ERES's current expectations and projections about future results. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intent”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“consider”,“should”,“plans”,“predict”,“estimate”,“forward”,“potential”,“could”,“likely”,“approximately”,“scheduled”,“forecast”,“variation” or“continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. The forward-looking information in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Actual results and developments may differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information. Although ERES believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including with regards to the satisfaction of closing conditions with respect to the Pending Dispositions, the expected completion and timing of the Pending Dispositions, and the intended use of proceeds from the Pending Dispositions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this press release is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ERES's control, which could result in actual results differing materially from this forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in ERES's 2024 Annual Report and under the heading“Risk Factors” in ERES's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, each of which is available under ERES's profile on SEDAR+ at.

Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian securities laws, ERES does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the information is provided or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing ERES's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact: