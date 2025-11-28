Purpose Investments Announces Change Of Investment Objective For Certain Funds And Implementation Of Staking In Purpose Ether ETF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today that it will proceed with changing the investment objectives for Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (TSX: BTCY) and Purpose Ether Yield ETF (TSX: ETHY) to permit the use of leverage through cash borrowing of up to 33% of the respective fund's unlevered net asset value, after receiving approval for such change at an adjourned meeting of unitholders of each fund held on October 31, 2025. The change of investment objectives for each fund is expected to take place in early December, 2025.

Purpose Investments additionally announced today that it will begin staking the Ether in the portfolio of Purpose Ether ETF (TSX: ETHH) on or about December 5, 2025 enabling the fund to earn additional yield through Ethereum's proof-of-stake mechanism. This initiative reflects Purpose's commitment to innovation and delivering enhanced value for investors. In connection with the commencement of staking, Purpose will begin to charge a fee (the“ Staking Service Fee”) to Purpose Ether ETF. The implementation of the Staking Service Fee was approved by unitholders of Purpose Ether ETF at an adjourned meeting of unitholders of the fund held on October 31, 2025.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

