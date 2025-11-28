Atlantic Petroleum Condensed Consolidated Interim Report 3Rd Quarter 2025
Highlights for Q3 2025:G&A cost was DKK 0.6MM
Operating loss was DKK 3.3MM
Net loss was DKK 2.1MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -114.5M
Bank debt was DKK
Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:
On 4 April 2025, Atlantic Petroleum reached an agreement with its main creditors to reduce the Company's debt by at least DKK 90MM. While the debt restructuring is not yet finalized, work toward completing the agreed framework is actively progressing.
The Group's ability to continue as a going concern remains dependent on the successful completion of the restructuring and the cash flows generated from its interest in the Orlando field.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (... ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website:
Announcement no.: 10/2025
Issued: 28-11-2025
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands
Website:
Attachment
-
3Q 2025 Cond Cons Interim Report 28-11-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
