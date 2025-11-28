Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amanda Ingram Of Haven Homes Recognized For Client-First Real Estate Approach In Northern Virginia


2025-11-28 04:31:19
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amanda Ingram, founder of Haven Homes, an established real estate firm based in Herndon, Virginia, is recognized for her client-focused approach to real estate. With over eight years of experience, Amanda assists clients with property transactions across Fairfax and Loudoun counties.


Amanda's methodology integrates data-driven market insights with an empathetic perspective. Her professional background in software sales and predictive analytics provides an analytical foundation for market assessment. This expertise is complemented by an honest approach, fostering client relationships built on trust and clear communication.


Amanda is noted for her commitment to client well-being, often advising buyers against purchasing properties that do not align with their lifestyle or long-term goals. This client-first philosophy has contributed to Haven Homes' respected presence in Northern Virginia's real estate market.

