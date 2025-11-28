Geefi (GEE) Token Presale Surges Toward Sell-Out Investors Race To Secure Tokens Before The Next Price Increase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi has announced that its GEE Token presale has surpassed 80% completion of the Phase 1, attracting more than 700 investors just days after launch. This strong early participation underscores the growing confidence in the GeeFi ecosystem as development continues to accelerate. The team has also confirmed that new updates for the GeeFi Wallet are in progress, with additional features and improvements set to be revealed soon.







This market-wide shift toward high-throughput, "battle-tested" blockchains proves that utility and performance are now more important than ever. It also highlights the growing demand for secure, non-custodial solutions that allow investors to take control of their assets and move with agility.

GeeFi is perfectly positioned to meet this demand with a comprehensive, non-custodial ecosystem that puts you in command. Instead of leaving your digital wealth exposed on centralized exchanges, GeeFi empowers you to trade, manage, and grow your portfolio with the ultimate security of self-custody. It is a visionary platform built for the modern investor, and it is why many are calling the GEE token the next potential 100x gem.

The Presale That Could Replicate Solana's Epic Rally

The greatest crypto fortunes are made by those who identify potential before it becomes mainstream. The GeeFi presale is your chance to do just that. The momentum is undeniable, with over 7 million tokens sold and $350,000 raised, pushing Phase 1 more than 80% toward completion.

Analysts are forecasting that GEE could become the next $2 project, a surge that would deliver an incredible 3900% ROI from its current price. An investment of just $1,000 today could blossom into $40,000. With a planned listing price of $0.40, early backers are already positioned for a 700% return. Plus, you can boost your earnings with a 5% referral feature for sharing this opportunity with others.

Your Secure Gateway to DeFi: The GeeFi Wallet

At the heart of the GeeFi ecosystem is the GeeFi Wallet, a powerful multi-chain application designed for security and ease of use. It supports over 14 networks, including Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, allowing you to manage your entire portfolio from a single, intuitive dashboard. You can send, receive, swap, and bridge tokens seamlessly, giving you the agility required in a fast-moving market. The GeeFi Wallet is available now on Android, with an iOS version in development, ensuring everyone can access top-tier security and control.





An Ecosystem Built for Long-Term Growth

GeeFi is developing an entire suite of tools for the decentralized economy. The upcoming GeeFi HUB and a decentralized exchange (DEX) will offer a fully non-custodial environment for advanced trading and portfolio management. The planned GeeFi Crypto Card will seamlessly connect your digital assets to the real world, allowing you to spend your crypto anywhere VISA and Mastercard are accepted.

Additionally, an upcoming staking feature promises a remarkable APR of up to 55%, creating a powerful passive income stream for GEE token holders. All of these features are fueled by the GEE token, cementing its utility and solidifying its position as what many believe is the next 100x gem.

Learn More

Website -

Buy $GEE Token -

Whitepaper -

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord -

Download App -

CoinMarketCap -

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



CONTACT: Media Contact Natalie Santos - Marketing Director...