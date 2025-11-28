Michael Saylor Signals Possible Bitcoin Accumulation With Black Friday Post

- Bitcoin hovers near $91K amid weak volume and volatility, reflecting ongoing pressure after a brief intraday rebound

Michael Saylor set off fresh debate across digital-asset markets after drawing attention to the timing of Black Friday, a comment many interpreted as a reference to Bitcoin's current price levels. His brief statement, posted on X as "It's ₿lack Friday," appeared to support the notion that Bitcoin is trading at what he views as a reduced valuation following a recent pullback.

The message prompted immediate reactions from market watchers who noted that Saylor has historically used similar periods of price weakness to initiate additional purchases through Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR).

Saylor's Post Rekindles Speculation on Strategic Buying Activity

Saylor's remark emerged as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) remained under pressure despite an intraday rebound. His history of treating market downturns as opportunities has led observers to consider whether another accumulation phase may be underway. Although he did not specify intentions, the timing aligned with a moment of heightened volatility, a pattern that some market participants associate with his prior entries.

Community responses referenced the association between Black Friday and discounted valuations, framing the day as a possible opening for buyers who anticipate longer-term value. Some comments highlighted the tendency for concentrated positioning during holiday-driven trading windows, emphasizing that Bitcoin's price often experiences abrupt changes during these periods.

Bitcoin Trades Near $91K After Short-Lived Rally

At the time of writing, Bitcoin recorded a 0.64% decline, closing near $91,001. The asset opened around $91.8K, encountered persistent selling pressure through the morning, and moved above $92.5K during its strongest upward shift of the day.







Source: CoinMarketCap

Market data from the chart indicated a $1.81 trillion market capitalization, paired with a 4.94% decrease in 24-hour trading volume to $60.1 billion. Circulating supply is documented at 19.95 million BTC, positioned against the fixed ceiling of 21 million.