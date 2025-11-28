Africa Intelligence Brief For November 28, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) November 28, 2025 – Ten completely fresh, never-before-used developments in African politics, defense, markets, and business. All items published today by local African outlets. Southern Africa South Africa Releases Jagersfontein Dam Collapse Report

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: Deputy Ministers Mahlobo and Seitlhlolo presented the independent investigation into the 2022 Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster that killed one and displaced hundreds. The report blames design flaws, poor maintenance, and regulatory failures, recommending stricter mining safety laws and compensation mechanisms.

Why It Matters: Findings force political accountability in the mining sector, reshape investor risk perception, and strengthen environmental defense frameworks.

South Africa Extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits to May 2027

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber gazetted the extension of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) until May 2027, affecting over 200,000 holders. The decision follows court rulings and ongoing consultations on long-term immigration policy.

Why It Matters: Extension stabilizes labor markets, prevents mass deportations, and buys time for political negotiations on permanent residency pathways.

South Africa Police Issue Black Friday Robbery Alert

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: Northern Cape police warned of expected spikes in robberies and scams during Black Friday sales, deploying extra units to malls and issuing online fraud alerts. Community forums mobilized for crowd control.

Why It Matters: Pre-emptive policing protects consumer markets, maintains political public safety credibility, and prevents economic disruption.

West Africa Nigeria PMI Hits 56.4 – Strongest Expansion in 2025

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: CBN November PMI rose to 56.4 (from 55.4), with 29 of 36 sub-sectors expanding – the strongest reading this year. Water supply, health, and finance led gains amid moderating inflation.

Why It Matters: Robust data signals sustained recovery, lifts market sentiment, and gives political leverage for further reforms.

Benin Secures $28 Million AfDB Private-Sector Boost

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: The African Development Fund approved $28 million for Benin's private-sector competitiveness program targeting SMEs, agro-industry, and digital services. Focus on job creation and export diversification.

Why It Matters: Funding accelerates market growth, reduces unemployment, and strengthens political economic transformation agenda.

East Africa Kenya Breaks Ground on Rironi–Mau Summit Highway

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: President Ruto launched the Sh100 billion, 170 km Rironi–Naivasha–Mau Summit dual-carriageway project, financed through PPP. Completion targeted for 2028 to ease congestion and boost trade.

Why It Matters: Major corridor upgrade transforms transport markets, enhances political infrastructure legacy, and improves defense mobility.

North Africa Libya Hosts Emergency Arab League Energy Security Summit

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: Libya convened an emergency Arab League summit in Tripoli to coordinate OPEC+ strategy and renewable transition amid global supply concerns. Joint declaration issued on market stabilization measures.

Why It Matters: Unified stance influences global oil prices, reinforces political cohesion, and secures defense against energy weaponization.

Southern Africa South Africa Zero-Rates VAT on Additional Basic Foods

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: Treasury gazetted zero-rating of VAT on tinned beans, baby food, and sanitary products effective January 2026. Move aims to ease cost-of-living pressures on low-income households.

Why It Matters: Relief measures support consumer markets, advance political social equity, and stabilize economic sentiment.

SAHRC Orders Action on Hartbeespoort Dam Racial Exclusion

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: The SA Human Rights Commission released findings confirming racial discrimination at Hartbeespoort Dam resorts, ordering policy changes and public awareness campaigns within 60 days.

Why It Matters: Ruling promotes inclusive tourism markets, enforces political equality, and defends against social division.

Central Africa DRC Launches $2.5 Billion UN Humanitarian Appeal

Date: November 28, 2025

Summary: The United Nations launched a $2.5 billion appeal for DRC targeting 12 million people affected by conflict and displacement. Current funding gap stands at 60% with urgent donor support requested.

Why It Matters: Appeal mobilizes resources, stabilizes conflict zones, and protects markets from humanitarian spillover.