Digital Banks Race For Mexico's Paychecks And The Future Of Its Middle Class
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Mexico City today, phones may show more bank brands than street branches. Names like Revolut, Nubank, Plata, Klar or Ualá fill ads and social feeds, all promising a simpler, cheaper place to receive your salary and store your savings.
The real prize is not a pretty app but the salary account. At the end of 2023, Mexicans held about 162.6 million deposit accounts with an average balance near 48,700 pesos (around $2,650).
Roughly 70% sit in big traditional banks, which use those steady paychecks to feed credit cards, loans and investments. Whoever owns the payroll account often owns the customer for life.
That is why London-based Revolut spent almost five years negotiating a full Mexican banking license, finally granted in 2025. It wants to mix local peso accounts with cheap international transfers, tapping a remittance flow above $60 billion a year.
Homegrown Banco Plata has its own license and fresh capital to chase middle-class workers with debit cards and payroll-linked loans.
Brazil's Nubank serves millions of Mexicans under a lighter structure and is pushing to become a full bank so it can hold paychecks, not just issue credit cards.
Argentine fintech Ualá and Mexican startup Kapital bought small banks to jump the licensing queue. Klar agreed to take over Banorte's digital bank Bineo rather than wait years for regulators to approve a new charter.
In total, barely more than 50 banks hold licenses in Mexico, so each one is a scarce asset. Behind the excitement sits a tougher reality. Financial inclusion is patchy, especially in poorer southern states.
Many people with accounts still prefer cash, and fear of online fraud is high. Some fintech card portfolios show delinquency rates far above those of traditional banks, a warning sign against easy-credit fantasies.
Meanwhile, incumbents are modernising and retail giants like Walmart, Femsa's Oxxo and ride-hailing app Didi are launching their own wallets and cards. For expats and investors, this is more than a fintech fashion.
It is a live test of whether disciplined regulation and strong competition can widen access to finance without letting politics and reckless lending turn a promising revolution into the next crisis.
