Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 27, 2025
Why picked: Lapa's iconic house offers a traditional Sunday roda with communal energy-authentic samba immersion for expats easing into the week.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Why picked: Antique-laden Centro venue hosts lively yet relaxed roots samba-blending history and rhythm for expats seeking a cultured Sunday night.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Why picked: Intimate sets in the historic bossa nova cradle-cozy, melodic performances near Copacabana beach, ideal for expats unwinding.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a premier Copacabana club-high-quality sounds with ocean views, suited for expats enjoying refined weekend farewells.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Pedra do Sal Roda (if active Sunday)
- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba; check local guides.
Arkona with Leaves' Eyes & Atrocity (19:00)
- Teatro Vannucci, Centro. Metal concert for alternative tastes; tickets via Songkick.
Centro/Lapa: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-historic district flow.
Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) stroll-serene beachside Sunday.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Sunday, November 27, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
