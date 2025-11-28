Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, November 27, 2025


2025-11-28 03:13:54
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A mellow Sunday close to the month with samba at Carioca da Gema's weekly Domingo session (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00), bossa nova evening at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and jazz programming at Blue Note Rio (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's iconic house offers a traditional Sunday roda with communal energy-authentic samba immersion for expats easing into the week.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Roots Samba Sunday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Antique-laden Centro venue hosts lively yet relaxed roots samba-blending history and rhythm for expats seeking a cultured Sunday night.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Bossa Nova Evening - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate sets in the historic bossa nova cradle-cozy, melodic performances near Copacabana beach, ideal for expats unwinding.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a premier Copacabana club-high-quality sounds with ocean views, suited for expats enjoying refined weekend farewells.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Roda (if active Sunday) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba; check local guides.
  • Arkona with Leaves' Eyes & Atrocity (19:00) - Teatro Vannucci, Centro. Metal concert for alternative tastes; tickets via Songkick.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-historic district flow.

Copacabana: Blue Note jazz (20:00) to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) stroll-serene beachside Sunday.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Sunday, November 27, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

