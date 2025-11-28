São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, November 28, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Espaço Usine (Vila Madalena), Casuarina at Casa de Francisca [Porão] (Consolação), Guaribas at Picles Cardeal (Pinheiros), and DJ Tutano Nômade at Casa de Francisca [Largo] (Consolação).

Also notable: Villa de Natal opening at Parque Villa-Lobos (Alto de Pinheiros) and potential jazz or tribute nights at Bourbon Street (Moema).



Why picked: Influential American psych-rock band's immersive live set in a trendy warehouse venue-ideal for expats seeking international indie vibes amid São Paulo's alternative scene.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. Ferreira de Araújo, 620, Vila Madalena

Info: Songkick - BJM Tickets: Sympla - BJM



Why picked: Energetic samba group performs tracks from their album "Retrato" with guest features-authentic Brazilian rhythms in an intimate porão, perfect for expats discovering samba traditions.

Start: 22:00 (doors 20:00)

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement



Why picked: Local indie rock band's raw, energetic performance in a cozy Pinheiros bar-great entry to São Paulo 's underground music for expats seeking grassroots vibes.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2133, Pinheiros

Info: Songkick - Guaribas Tickets: Sympla - Guaribas



Why picked: Eclectic DJ set blending afro-global rhythms with electronic and organic timbres-early evening groove to kick off the night, suited for expats into world dance music.

Start: 19:00

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos (free)



Parque Villa-Lobos - Villa de Natal Opening (holiday lights/festivities) - Start: 18:00; Address: Av. Queiroz Filho, 1700, Alto de Pinheiros; Info: CET - traffic plan (free public event). Bourbon Street - Jazz or Tribute Night - Start: 20:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação.

Top Picks Tonight Espaço Usine - The Brian Jonestown Massacre (psychedelic rock)Casa de Francisca - Casuarina (samba)Picles Cardeal - Guaribas (rock/indie)Casa de Francisca - DJ Tutano Nômade (afro-global/dance)Also notableSuggested route

18:20 arrive in Consolação → 19:00 DJ Tutano Nômade (Casa de Francisca Largo) → 20:00 stay for Casuarina (Porão 22:00) → 22:30 rideshare to Vila Madalena for BJM (Espaço Usine) → late hop to Pinheiros for Guaribas (Picles Cardeal)-or start at Villa de Natal (18:00) then west to music.



Consolação ↔ Vila Madalena ↔ Pinheiros ↔ Alto de Pinheiros trips average 15–30 min via app on Fridays; expect holiday crowds near parks, plan pickups post-event.

Bring ID; casual/smart-casual attire works. Confirm tickets and times via sites before heading out. Espaço Usine and Casa de Francisca Porão get energetic-early arrival for better access; Salão closed for private event.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Friday, Nov 28, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.