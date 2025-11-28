São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, November 28, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, November 28, 2025
Also notable: Villa de Natal opening at Parque Villa-Lobos (Alto de Pinheiros) and potential jazz or tribute nights at Bourbon Street (Moema).Top Picks Tonight Espaço Usine - The Brian Jonestown Massacre (psychedelic rock)
-
Why picked: Influential American psych-rock band's immersive live set in a trendy warehouse venue-ideal for expats seeking international indie vibes amid São Paulo's alternative scene.
Start: 21:00
Address: R. Ferreira de Araújo, 620, Vila Madalena
Info: Songkick - BJM
Tickets: Sympla - BJM
-
Why picked: Energetic samba group performs tracks from their album "Retrato" with guest features-authentic Brazilian rhythms in an intimate porão, perfect for expats discovering samba traditions.
Start: 22:00 (doors 20:00)
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement
-
Why picked: Local indie rock band's raw, energetic performance in a cozy Pinheiros bar-great entry to São Paulo 's underground music for expats seeking grassroots vibes.
Start: 21:00
Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2133, Pinheiros
Info: Songkick - Guaribas
Tickets: Sympla - Guaribas
-
Why picked: Eclectic DJ set blending afro-global rhythms with electronic and organic timbres-early evening groove to kick off the night, suited for expats into world dance music.
Start: 19:00
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos (free)
-
Parque Villa-Lobos - Villa de Natal Opening (holiday lights/festivities)
- Start: 18:00; Address: Av. Queiroz Filho, 1700, Alto de Pinheiros; Info: CET - traffic plan (free public event).
Bourbon Street - Jazz or Tribute Night
- Start: 20:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação.
18:20 arrive in Consolação → 19:00 DJ Tutano Nômade (Casa de Francisca Largo) → 20:00 stay for Casuarina (Porão 22:00) → 22:30 rideshare to Vila Madalena for BJM (Espaço Usine) → late hop to Pinheiros for Guaribas (Picles Cardeal)-or start at Villa de Natal (18:00) then west to music.Getting around & quick tips
-
Consolação ↔ Vila Madalena ↔ Pinheiros ↔ Alto de Pinheiros trips average 15–30 min via app on Fridays; expect holiday crowds near parks, plan pickups post-event.
Bring ID; casual/smart-casual attire works. Confirm tickets and times via sites before heading out.
Espaço Usine and Casa de Francisca Porão get energetic-early arrival for better access; Salão closed for private event.
Note: Listings verified for Friday, Nov 28, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
