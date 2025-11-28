403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Why Brazil's Record Tourist Numbers Still Fall Short Of Its Real Potential
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is suddenly one of the world's fastest-rising holiday destinations. Between January and September 2025, international arrivals jumped about 45 percent compared with the same period in 2024.
That is the strongest growth rate among major countries, ahead of places like Vietnam and Egypt. By November, more than 8 million foreign visitors had already entered the country, and the government now talks about ending the year above 9 million.
The money is real, not just the headlines. Foreign tourists spent around $6.617 billion in Brazil between January and October 2025.
A year earlier, the figure was about $6.005 billion. It is the highest amount ever recorded for that period since official records began in the mid-1990s.
Tourism already accounts for close to 8 percent of Brazil 's economy and supports millions of jobs, many of them in smaller businesses that live off hotels, bars, restaurants and local tours.
But here comes the part most people outside Brazil never hear. Even after its record year, Brazil brings in only slightly more international visitors than the single island of Tenerife - and Tenerife's total visitor numbers still exceed Brazil's foreign arrivals.
Brazil has more than 200 million people and an almost endless list of postcard places: Rio, Salvador, the Amazon, the Pantanal, Iguaçu Falls, the southern beaches.
The contrast shows how much potential has been wasted. Why did things finally start to move? A cheaper Brazilian real has made the country more attractive in dollars and euros.
Airlines have added new routes as regulators opened room for more competition. The tourism agency shifted its message toward nature, culture and real experiences instead of political slogans.
Some state and city governments also pushed for basic improvements: safer areas near beaches, better airport operations, clearer rules for short-term rentals and tour operators.
The story behind the story is about what held Brazil back for so long: red tape, unstable rules, security fears and noisy ideological fights that scared investors and airlines.
For expats, investors and foreign readers, the lesson is simple. Brazil's jump in the rankings is encouraging, but it is only a first step.
The real test will be whether the country keeps cutting obstacles, rewards serious investors and lets this early boom become a stable, long-term tourism engine instead of a one-off spike.
That is the strongest growth rate among major countries, ahead of places like Vietnam and Egypt. By November, more than 8 million foreign visitors had already entered the country, and the government now talks about ending the year above 9 million.
The money is real, not just the headlines. Foreign tourists spent around $6.617 billion in Brazil between January and October 2025.
A year earlier, the figure was about $6.005 billion. It is the highest amount ever recorded for that period since official records began in the mid-1990s.
Tourism already accounts for close to 8 percent of Brazil 's economy and supports millions of jobs, many of them in smaller businesses that live off hotels, bars, restaurants and local tours.
But here comes the part most people outside Brazil never hear. Even after its record year, Brazil brings in only slightly more international visitors than the single island of Tenerife - and Tenerife's total visitor numbers still exceed Brazil's foreign arrivals.
Brazil has more than 200 million people and an almost endless list of postcard places: Rio, Salvador, the Amazon, the Pantanal, Iguaçu Falls, the southern beaches.
The contrast shows how much potential has been wasted. Why did things finally start to move? A cheaper Brazilian real has made the country more attractive in dollars and euros.
Airlines have added new routes as regulators opened room for more competition. The tourism agency shifted its message toward nature, culture and real experiences instead of political slogans.
Some state and city governments also pushed for basic improvements: safer areas near beaches, better airport operations, clearer rules for short-term rentals and tour operators.
The story behind the story is about what held Brazil back for so long: red tape, unstable rules, security fears and noisy ideological fights that scared investors and airlines.
For expats, investors and foreign readers, the lesson is simple. Brazil's jump in the rankings is encouraging, but it is only a first step.
The real test will be whether the country keeps cutting obstacles, rewards serious investors and lets this early boom become a stable, long-term tourism engine instead of a one-off spike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment