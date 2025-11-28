403
Trump's Tariff Shock Exposes How Dependent Mexico's Auto Boom Has Become
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For years, Mexico's auto industry looked like a safe bet. Factories multiplied. Wages stayed modest. Unions were manageable. The US market seemed guaranteed. Then Washington raised the price of entry.
In October 2025, Mexican vehicle exports to the United States fell 14%, down to about 16.1 billion dollars. From January to October, export values dropped 4.8% to roughly 154.9 billion dollars.
It was the first normal setback since 2016, if the pandemic year is ignored. Behind these numbers sits a simple change: higher tariffs.
The Trump administration has imposed a 25% tariff on cars built outside the United States, a 25% tariff on imported heavy trucks and a 10% tariff on buses.
Mexico is especially exposed. In 2024 it shipped 2.9 million vehicles worth 78.5 billion dollars to the US. The broader auto sector exported more than 182 billion dollars, close to one-third of all Mexican exports to its northern neighbour.
On paper, Mexico followed the rules. About 84.5% of exports to the US meet USMCA content requirements and enjoy preferential treatment.
Overall manufacturing exports are still up 8.6% in 2025. Non-auto industries now make up more than 60% of sales abroad. But a slice of the auto sector sits outside the trade shield and pays the full 25% duty.
Firms cut or delayed shipments early in the year, and export volumes dropped more than 11% in the first months. For ordinary Mexicans this is not an abstract argument about trade law.
The auto industry employs about 1.3 million people, roughly a quarter of all auto jobs in North America. In the first half of 2025, around 329,000 posts disappeared, a 6.5% drop.
Most of those workers live in border and Bajío states that built their development strategies around supplying the US. The story behind the story is about choices. Mexico embraced nearshoring but kept much of its export model tied to one buyer and one political cycle.
Washington, facing voter anger over jobs and factories, chose tariffs instead of new subsidies or slow reforms. For expats, investors and foreign observers, the lesson is clear: cross-border supply chains only feel stable until politics decides otherwise.
