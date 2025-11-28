Chile's Election Shock: Why Conservative José Antonio Kast Is Suddenly Far Ahead

403
Chile's Election Shock: Why Conservative José Antonio Kast Is Suddenly Far Ahead
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Four weeks ago, Chile looked like another success story for the Latin American left. Jeannette Jara, a long-time figure from the hard edge of the governing camp, came first in the presidential first round with 26.9% of the vote.
José Antonio Kast, a lawyer known for his tough talk on crime and markets, came second with 23.9%. Many assumed the runoff on 14 December would be close. Today, the picture is very different.
A new national poll shows Kast on 56.9% and Jara on 35%, with the rest undecided or planning to spoil their ballot. Voters' views of the two candidates have flipped as well. A narrow majority now says it sees Kast in a positive light. Almost two thirds say they view Jara negatively.
To understand why, it helps to look beyond the headline numbers. Chileans have lived through years of social unrest, stalled reforms and promises that did not materialise.
People are angry about rising crime, irregular migration and a tax-hungry, slow bureaucracy. Many voters feel that the current government talked about rights and symbols while daily life became more dangerous and more expensive.
Chile's voters signal a shift toward order and responsibility
Kast has built his surge on that frustration. He promises stricter borders, tougher sentencing and a leaner state that focuses on basic services, not grand social experiments.
He has drawn in support from mayors, regional leaders and economists who favour clear rules and private investment. For business owners and a tired middle class, he appears as a chance to restore order without tearing up Chile 's market foundations.
Jara's problem is different. She cannot easily distance herself from an unpopular government or from a political family that sees the state as the main motor of society.
Her campaign has added moderate faces, but many voters still hear the same old message: more programmes, more bureaucracy, later results. If Kast wins, governing will not be easy. Congress is divided and street movements remain strong.
Yet the deeper story is already visible: in one of Latin America's most stable democracies, patience with noisy, ideology-heavy politics is running out – and voters are testing a sharper turn back toward order and responsibility.
