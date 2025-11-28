Four-Year College Degree Not Worth The Cost? Here's What Americans Think

MENAFN - Live Mint) A college degree is more or less seen as the first step or a ladder towards achieving a career goal or an opportunity to further explore new avenues. However, for many Americans, the four-year college degree is not worth the cost.

According to a poll by NBC, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters, 33% of them agree that a four-year college degree is 'worth the cost'.

They believe that it leads to a better chance of getting a good job and earning more money over their lifetime.

However, in contrast to that, 63% of people think it is 'not worth the cost' because people often graduate without specific job skills.

The poll was conducted via a mix of telephone interviews and an online survey sent via text message between October 24 and 28.

According to the survey, the respondents feel that the rising costs are a major reason why the value of a four-year degree has been undercut.

In 2017, 49%of US adults said a degree was worth the cost and 47% said it wasn't.

Whereas, in 2013, a CNBC survey revealed that 40% believed the degree was not worth it compared to 53% who said it was worth it.

The report states that the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that those with advanced degrees earn more and have lower unemployment rates than those with lower levels of education.

Stating that some people drop out, Preston Cooper, a senior fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, said,“Sometimes people end up with a degree that is not worth a lot in the labor market, and sometimes people pay way too much for a degree relative to the value of what that credential is.”

Recently, a report published by Oxford Economics says that a key reason unemployment has been rising faster among younger age groups is because many are either entering the labor market for the first time or are reentering the labor market after graduating from college.

“The current no-hire, no-fire labor market – and the prospect of a jobless expansion – is an enormous challenge for members of Gen Z who are just now entering the labor force,” says the report.

It added that unemployment is rising, and wage growth is declining for young adults, which could have a longterm scarring impact.