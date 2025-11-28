Small Charity Aims To Double Impact As It Brings Inclusive Theatre To Thousands In Big Give Christmas Challenge 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) Head2Head Sensory Theatre is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2025 (2-9 December 2025) to raise £3,500 in just 1 week! Donations will be generously matched by Big Give's Champions during the campaign to make double the difference in supporting the small charity. The funds will help produce;



Brand new touring sensory production based on Greek myths. Workshops and interactive activities that support education, wellbeing, life skills, and mental health.



Samantha Renke, Broadcaster, Disability Rights Campaigner and Patron of the Head2Head Sensory Theatre said:“We all deserve escapism. To dip our toe into the world of make believe. Be a lost boy for a day and that's exactly what Head2Head does so well, it allows Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent children and young adults to access and experience the arts as spectators or performers with ease and equity at its heart. Give Big and make sure vital resources like these are available for the Disability community”

BBC actress and Ambassador of the charity; Georgia de Gidlow said:“I cannot express how important the work of Head2Head is. Making theatre accessible for all children creates a space for children with all abilities to learn, engage and have fun! Supporting this cause is essential for the amazing work this charity does!”

Founder and volunteer, Anni Rhodes-Steere said: "Inclusive, sensory-rich theatre can make a huge impact on a child with special or additional needs. Theatre brings joy, confidence and calm.“Children with disabilities face major barriers to traditional theatre: accessibility, cost, lack of understanding, and overwhelming or non-inclusive environments. Head2Head removes those barriers. The chance to be part of the story rather than left out of it,”

How can you get involved?

With the funds the charity hopes to reach over 5,500 children and allow them to experience the magic of theatre. Visit BigGive and make a donation from 2nd to 9th December 2025. The campaign will close on 9th December 2025. Set a reminder and add our campaign page to it so you remember not to miss your chance to double your donation!